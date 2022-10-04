Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson (3) in the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colts Broncos Pick, UNDER on TNF?

October 03, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Which disappointing preseason horse contender would you bet on to rebound from bad losses in the Week 5 Thursday Nighter – the Denver Broncos or the Indianapolis Colts?

Yeah…. The Broncos opened as 2.5 point favorites and were quickly bet to -3.5 as of Monda morning (watch line moves during the week) but have hardly inspired bettor confidence. The Colts meanwhile should be 0-4 and rank last in scoring, not quite as bad as 29th-ranked Denver.

UNDER bet anyone? The line opened at 43 and crept up a half point by Monday. All kinds of trends point UNDER, in addition to the recent form of two anemic offenses.

Colts Broncos Pick: Odds Denver -3.5, Total 43.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Colts can cover the spread

If you look at historical trends, there is a lot to like about Indy’s chances here. They boast the following positive streaks: 9-3 ATS vs Denver, 10-2 SU in Thursday road games, 10-3 ATS in Week5 and 6-1 ATS as an underdog.

But the Colts have played so poorly, including last week’s home loss to Tennessee that is tough to imagine they can turn it around on a short week. Unless, of course, you are playing a Denver team that got smacked by winless Las Vegas.

Denver has also struggled mightily to cover spreads in conference games (2-10 ATS past 12 times).

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver has been a great bet on short weeks over the past 15 seasons, going 11-4 ATS on Thursdays. And their defense currently ranks 4th in total yards allowed at 284.5.

More importantly, Russell Wilson had his best game as a Broncos in the Week 4 loss, completing 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two TD passes, while running for a third score. If the run defense rebounds from a bad game to slow down Jonathan Taylor, they can win here.

Colts Broncos Pick

These teams average 31 PPG in total, ranking last and fourth-last in the league. Both the Chiefs and Lions average more than that.  That average is nearly two TDs lower than the total, meaning it may creep lower during the week when the betting public catch on.

Denver has been a reliable UNDER bet overall and when they are favored. We will hold our horses with a side pick and play UNDER. The Colts have played nine straight UNDERs. Beware – both are middle of the pack in total offensive yards, so maybe the scoring numbers are misleading or due for a correction.

Broncos Colts Prop Picks

Coming soon….

Indianapolis Denver Betting Trends

Broncos are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Colts are 10-2 SU in their last 12 Thursday road games

Colts have played UNDER in 9 straight games

UNDER is 15-6 past 21 Denver games

UNDER is 17-5 Denver’s last 22 games as the favorite.

Colts are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against Denver.

Colts are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games played in week 5.

Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as the underdog.

Broncos are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 Thursday games

Bet IND DEN

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 6th, 8:15 PM

Indianapolis +2.5 -110

Denver -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 9:30 AM

NY Giants +6 -111

Green Bay -6 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +6.5 -110

Minnesota -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Seattle +6.5 -110

New Orleans -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +13 -110

Buffalo -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -2 -110

Cleveland +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7 -110

Jacksonville -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +2 -110

New England -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Miami -6 -110

NY Jets +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +8.5 -110

Tampa Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -2.5 -110

Washington +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:05 PM

San Francisco -3 -110

Carolina +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia -4 -110

Arizona +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:25 PM

Dallas +7 -110

LA Rams -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 8:20 PM

Cincinnati +3.5 -110

Baltimore -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 8:15 PM

Las Vegas +6.5 -110

Kansas City -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 13th, 8:15 PM

Washington

Chicago

@

Game Preview & Stats