Colts Broncos Pick, UNDER on TNF?

Why the Colts can cover the spread

If you look at historical trends, there is a lot to like about Indy’s chances here. They boast the following positive streaks: 9-3 ATS vs Denver, 10-2 SU in Thursday road games, 10-3 ATS in Week5 and 6-1 ATS as an underdog.

But the Colts have played so poorly, including last week’s home loss to Tennessee that is tough to imagine they can turn it around on a short week. Unless, of course, you are playing a Denver team that got smacked by winless Las Vegas.

Denver has also struggled mightily to cover spreads in conference games (2-10 ATS past 12 times).

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver has been a great bet on short weeks over the past 15 seasons, going 11-4 ATS on Thursdays. And their defense currently ranks 4th in total yards allowed at 284.5.

More importantly, Russell Wilson had his best game as a Broncos in the Week 4 loss, completing 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two TD passes, while running for a third score. If the run defense rebounds from a bad game to slow down Jonathan Taylor, they can win here.

Colts Broncos Pick

These teams average 31 PPG in total, ranking last and fourth-last in the league. Both the Chiefs and Lions average more than that. That average is nearly two TDs lower than the total, meaning it may creep lower during the week when the betting public catch on.

Denver has been a reliable UNDER bet overall and when they are favored. We will hold our horses with a side pick and play UNDER. The Colts have played nine straight UNDERs. Beware – both are middle of the pack in total offensive yards, so maybe the scoring numbers are misleading or due for a correction.

Broncos Colts Prop Picks

Coming soon….

Indianapolis Denver Betting Trends

Broncos are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Colts are 10-2 SU in their last 12 Thursday road games

Colts have played UNDER in 9 straight games

UNDER is 15-6 past 21 Denver games

UNDER is 17-5 Denver’s last 22 games as the favorite.

Colts are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against Denver.

Colts are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games played in week 5.

Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as the underdog.

Broncos are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 Thursday games