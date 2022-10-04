Colts Broncos Pick, UNDER on TNF?

Which disappointing preseason horse contender would you bet on to rebound from bad losses in the Week 5 Thursday Nighter – the Denver Broncos or the Indianapolis Colts?
Yeah…. The Broncos opened as 2.5 point favorites and were quickly bet to -3.5 as of Monda morning (watch line moves during the week) but have hardly inspired bettor confidence. The Colts meanwhile should be 0-4 and rank last in scoring, not quite as bad as 29th-ranked Denver.
UNDER bet anyone? The line opened at 43 and crept up a half point by Monday. All kinds of trends point UNDER, in addition to the recent form of two anemic offenses.
Colts Broncos Pick: Odds Denver -3.5, Total 43.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats