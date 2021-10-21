Colts 49ers Betting Pick, SNF Props, Trends

The good news for those looking to be entertained Sunday night is that the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers are both extremely desperate, which should make for good television as two teams that expected to contend in 2021 seek their third win of the campaign in Week 7.

The bad news for those looking to bet on said game is the circumstances surrounding this one make it tough to get a strong read on. The 49ers are laying 4 points, partly because the Colts are without Quenton Nelson, Parris Campbell and possibly even T.Y. Hilton, but San Francisco hasn’t won convincingly this season and is without George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett.

So, who to take? Matchup Report

Colts 49ers betting pick, odds | Bet at FanDuel

WHY THE COLTS WILL COVER

If not for an impressive comeback two weeks ago by the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, the Colts would be riding a three-game winning streak as they salvage their season. They have double-digit wins over the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans under their belt, and — as I mentioned — San Francisco is about as ravaged by injuries as they are.

WHY THE 49ERS WILL COVER

That said, San Francisco still is healthier than Indy overall, and the 49ers are coming off their bye week so they’ve had extra time to recuperate and prepare for Carson Wentz and Co. That could be dangerous because Kyle Shanahan is a genius. Plus, the San Francisco defense is clearly the best unit in this particular game.

COLTS 49ERS BETTING PICK

We’re not talking about a lot of points here, but I’m still surprised this isn’t a field goal spread. San Francisco hasn’t won a game by a multi-score margin this season, and they’ve quietly dropped three straight overall. They’re just not a very good team right now. They might win this game, but I’m not laying more than three points.

49ers Colts Betting Trends

Niners are 2-11-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in Week 7.

Colts are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog.

Colts are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games on the road.

Colts are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games played in Week 7.

Niners are 0-6 SU, 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.

Niners are 10-28-1 ATS in their last 39 games when playing as the favorite.