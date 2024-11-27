Iron Bowl Picks, College Week 14 Betting

Looking for your Iron Bowl picks as you set your sights on college football wagers in Week 14? Check out the Alabama vs Auburn analysis along with predictions of USC vs Notre Dame and Clemson vs South Carolina.

Odds are midweek at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new customers qualify for $150 n bonus bets, check it out.

Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-11.5/52.5)

This year’s Iron Bowl looks like an easy win for Alabama. However, we thought the same thing last week when the Crimson Tide faced Oklahoma and lost 24-3 as 14-point favorites. The loss to the Sooners snapped a three-game winning streak both SU and ATS for the Tide.

At home Alabama has been a solid bet lately with 11 straight wins and an 8-3 ATS record. Still, this is an Alabama squad that has somehow beaten Georgia and LSU but lost to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

Last week Auburn delivered a 43-41 upset win over Texas A&M in four overtimes as 2.5-point underdogs. With the win they improved to 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four, but still sit at 5-6 SU and 6-5 ATS on the season.

In this matchup the Tigers have lost four straight at 2-1-1 ATS, and they’re 2-8 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 versus Alabama.

Pick: Auburn +11.5

South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers (-2.5/49.5)

South Carolina is rolling right now coming off a 56-12 beatdown of Wofford as 42.5-point favorites. With that win the Gamecocks have won five straight at 4-1 ATS. They’ve been a good bet on the road lately with five straight ATS wins and they’re also 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

Clemson still has a shot at the ACC Championship game with a win this weekend. They’re 9-2 SU and a lousy 5-6 ATS following last week’s 51-14 drubbing of Citadel as 48.5-point favorites. They’re now 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

At home the Tigers have dropped three straight ATS. They have dominated this rivalry lately and are 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine versus South Carolina.

Pick: Clemson -2.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at USC Trojans (+7.5/51.5)

The Fighting Irish head west this weekend for another battle with the Trojans. If you’ve been backing Notre Dame this season it has paid off as they’re 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS. That includes last week’s 49-14 win over Army as 14.5-point favorites.

In their last nine games they’re 9-0 SU and near perfect 8-1 ATS. As road favorite they’ve also been solid at 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

The Trojans came through for bettors last week is their close 19-13 win over UCLA as 5-point favorites. They’ve been good at home lately with five straight ATS wins, but those stats look different as home underdogs. In their last 10 as home ‘dogs the Trojans are 2-8 SU and 5-5 ATS.

Last season Notre Dame defeated USC 48-20 as 3-point home favorites. In the last six games in this matchup the Irish are 5-1 SU and 3-3 ATS, however, they’ve lost four straight ATS at USC.

Pick: Notre Dame -7.5