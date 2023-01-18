Jaguars Chiefs Pick, Divisional Playoff Prediction

Trevor Lawrence threw 4 picks against the Chargers and got away with it. He probably can’t afford to throw even one in the AFC Divisional Playoff as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs as 8.5-point underdogs.
The Chiefs are the AFC top seed and are 6-1 ATS in their past 7 vs the Jags, but they have been a betting disaster this year within the AFC (2-11 ATS).
The Jags meanwhile are playing with house money after barely making the playoffs then pulling an epic rally last week. Beware Jags Head Coach Doug Pederson trickery here.
Jaguars Chiefs Pick: Odds KC -8.5, Total 52 | Matchup Stats