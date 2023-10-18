Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) yells after wide receiver Christian Kirk (13), not shown, caught a pass for a touchdown score during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jaguars Saints Pick, UNDER, Kamara TD

October 18, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Trevor Lawrence is optimistic he can play so the point spread in Jacksonville’s Week 7 visit to New Orleans continues to shrink.

The Saints opened as 3-point home favorites but the line was -1 as of Wednesday noon. But other injury problems for the Jaguars make this a tricky spot to back them. Zay Jones, LG Walker Little, RG Brendan Sherff, and CB Tyson Campbell are all questionable and the Jags come in riding a 3-game win streak after impressive play in London.

The total inched up to 40 from 39 and there are UNDER trends galore here. See the latest lines and bonus offers at Draft Kings before kickoff.

Jaguars Saints Pick: Odds NO -1, Total 40 | Matchup Report

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

They are on a roll and face a Saints team that is 0-6-1 ATS in their past seven games as favorites. All seven of those games played UNDER the total as well.

Jacksonville is 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games, including 6 straight on the road. They catch a Saints team losing 3 of its past 4, with the lone victory over woeful New England.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

If Lawrence plays, it will be on a damaged wheel and that could mean a CJ Beathard sighting under center. We are sure he is a great guy but hasn’t started a game since 2020.

New Orleans boasts a stout defense and an offensive attack far superior to the Colts, whom the Jaguars just defeated. Injuries on the O line mean a scrambly day for whichever Jags QB is in the game.

The Saints have also covered 5 straight vs the Jaguars.

Jaguars Saints Pick

Its a short week, the Jags need to plug and play for injuries, this looks like a low-scoring easy cover for the Saints. New Orleans has played 12 straight UNDERs so we play UNDER.

New Orleans Jacksonville Props

Jaguars UNDER 19.5 points at Draft Kings – The Saints can play defense, the Jaguars have injury woes everywhere. All but one of New Orleans opponents so far have been held under 20 points.

Alvin Kamara Anytime TD -105 at Draft Kings– Kamara should get the touches here with Jamaal Williams still likely out for the Saints, he looks like safe money here to score.

Jaguars Saints Betting Trends

Saints have played 12 straight UNDERs

UNDER is 10-1 New Orleans’ last 11 non-conference games

Jaguars are 2-20 SU in their last 22 non-conference games

Jaguars are 1-10 SU in their last 11 divisional games

Jaguars are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games, including 6 straight on the road

Saints have covered 5 straight vs Jags, 6-1 ATS past 7

UNDER is 10-2 past 12 Saints Thursday night games

Saints played 7 straight UNDERs as favorites, 0-6-1 ATS in those games

