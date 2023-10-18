Jaguars Saints Pick, UNDER, Kamara TD

Trevor Lawrence is optimistic he can play so the point spread in Jacksonville’s Week 7 visit to New Orleans continues to shrink.
The Saints opened as 3-point home favorites but the line was -1 as of Wednesday noon. But other injury problems for the Jaguars make this a tricky spot to back them. Zay Jones, LG Walker Little, RG Brendan Sherff, and CB Tyson Campbell are all questionable and the Jags come in riding a 3-game win streak after impressive play in London.
The total inched up to 40 from 39 and there are UNDER trends galore here. See the latest lines and bonus offers at Draft Kings before kickoff.
Jaguars Saints Pick: Odds NO -1, Total 40 | Matchup Report