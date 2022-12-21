Jaguars Jets Pick, OVER 38

When it comes to betting on the New York Jets as small home favorites, learn from history or you are doomed to repeat it
Since 2011, the Jets have been favored by 3 or less points in regular season home games 8 times. They have lost every time. So…..
These Jets are better than your father’s Jets, but so are the Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a groovy OT win over Dallas and still sniffing the playoffs. On a short week, which erratic team makes the best moves? Side with the home team? The Cold-weather team?
Jaguars Jets Pick: Odds NYJ -1, Total 38 | Matchup Stats