Jaguars Jets Pick, OVER 38

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

If you can beat the Cowboys, you can beat the Jets. And with Trevor Lawrence among the league’s best QBs the past two months, a Jaguars SU win here is in play with their surging young offensive talent.

Sure there are some ugly trends (2-22 SU past 24 road games) but the playoffs are calling and a short week may favor HC Doug Pederson, who got to face the Jets every preseason when he was in Philly.

Why the Jets can cover the spread

They are home, they can handle the cold better and they are also in the thick of the playoff picture. Winning here keeps the Jags behind them in the Wild Card hunt. Given comparable non-contending teams, we usually side with the home team, especially with a small number to cover.

The Jets have covered six games in a row off an ATS loss and they lost a depressing 20-17 result to Detroit on the weekend.

Jaguars Jets Pick

This is a low total, which should be in jeopardy as we see Jacksonville forcing the action offensively which forces the Jets to open up. We see this game into the 40s for an easy OVER 38.

Jaguars Jets Anytime Prop Picks

Jets Jaguars Betting Trends

Since 2011, Jets have been home favorite of 1-3 points 8 times and lost every game.

Jets are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Jaguars are 2-22 SU in their last 24 games on the road.

Last 5 meetings have played OVER the total

Jaguars are 6-18 SU in their last 24 games played in Week 16.