Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) participates in drills during minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars Jets Pick, OVER 38

December 21, 2022 - Trend Dummy

When it comes to betting on the New York Jets as small home favorites, learn from history or you are doomed to repeat it

Since 2011, the Jets have been favored by 3 or less points in regular season home games 8 times. They have lost every time. So…..

These Jets are better than your father’s Jets, but so are the Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a groovy OT win over Dallas and still sniffing the playoffs. On a short week, which erratic team makes the best moves? Side with the home team? The Cold-weather team?

Jaguars Jets Pick: Odds NYJ -1, Total 38 | Matchup Stats

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000!!

The bonus offer sounds too good to be true, but, its not! Your first bet up to $1,000 gets refunded as free bets if you lose!

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

If you can beat the Cowboys, you can beat the Jets. And with Trevor Lawrence among the league’s best QBs the past two months, a Jaguars SU win here is in play with their surging young offensive talent.

Sure there are some ugly trends (2-22 SU past 24 road games) but the playoffs are calling and a short week may favor HC Doug Pederson, who got to face the Jets every preseason when he was in Philly.

Why the Jets can cover the spread

They are home, they can handle the cold better and they are also in the thick of the playoff picture. Winning here keeps the Jags behind them in the Wild Card hunt. Given comparable non-contending teams, we usually side with the home team, especially with a small number to cover.

The Jets have covered six games in a row off an ATS loss and they lost a depressing 20-17 result to Detroit on the weekend.

Jaguars Jets Pick

This is a low total, which should be in jeopardy as we see Jacksonville forcing the action offensively which forces the Jets to open up. We see this game into the 40s for an easy OVER 38.

Jaguars Jets Anytime Prop Picks

Coming soon from FanDuel

Jets Jaguars Betting Trends

Since 2011, Jets have been home favorite of 1-3 points 8 times and lost every game.

Jets are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Jaguars are 2-22 SU in their last 24 games on the road.

Last 5 meetings have played OVER the total

Jaguars are 6-18 SU in their last 24 games played in Week 16.

Bet JAC NYJ

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 22nd, 8:15 PM

Jacksonville +1.5 -110

NY Jets -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -10 -110

Chicago +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Seattle +9.5 -110

Kansas City -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +4.5 -110

Minnesota -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Houston +8 -110

Tennessee -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +6.5 -110

Baltimore -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Detroit -2.5 -110

Carolina +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans +3 -110

Cleveland -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati -3 -110

New England +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:05 PM

Washington +6.5 -110

San Francisco -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia +1.5 -110

Dallas -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 8:15 PM

Las Vegas +1.5 -110

Pittsburgh -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay +3.5 -110

Miami -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

Denver +2.5 -120

LA Rams -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 8:20 PM

Tampa Bay -3 -110

Arizona +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:15 PM

LA Chargers -2.5 -110

Indianapolis +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 8:15 PM

Dallas -3 -110

Tennessee +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats