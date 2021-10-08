Chiefs Bills Anytime TD Prop Picks

Depending on how the Week 5 Sunday Nighter plays out, there could be tons of TDs scored between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, making all these prop picks profitable.

We like three players to score and the odds (per FanDuel as of Friday) offered great wagering value. And we have been on a true documented winning streak, up more than 17 units on our Anytime TD prop picks through the early stages of this 2021 season.

See also Brad Gagnon's Bills Chiefs betting preview with his prediction on the game

Emmanuel Sanders +210

The Bills have become a more three-wide receiver team. Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs, and Emmanuel Sanders play the majority of the snaps. Fourth wide receiver Gabe Davis only played 43% of the snaps last week and has only two targets in the last two weeks.

Getting Sanders at +210 is great value. He has at least six targets in every game this season and scored two touchdowns in Week 3. The Chiefs are 20th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers

Dawson Knox +230

Dawson Knox has taken off this year. He has replaced the fourth wide receiver in the Bills system that was relevant last year. Knox played over 75% of the snaps in each of his previous three games.

Not only is Knox getting playing time, but he is also producing. He has a touchdown in each of his last three games and two last week. That’s four touchdowns in the previous three weeks. The Chiefs have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Patrick Mahomes +320

The Chiefs are the toughest team in the league to find value on. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill dominate the stat sheet.

Mahomes at +320 is the best bet. This season, he has a rushing touchdown and has nine carries for 71 yards in just his last two games. The Bills’ defense has been stellar so far. It might be tough to find open receivers in the red zone.

