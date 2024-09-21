Chiefs Falcons Picks, SNF UNDER again?

Both the Chiefs and Falcons come off last-second victories as they prepare for a fun Sunday Nighter in Atlanta.

And Kansas City, winners of 8 straight, have a sharp trend on their star QB Patrick Mahomes who has been an absolute stud when playing indoors. In 10 career starts in domes, he is 10-0 with a 23-2 TD to INT ratio and over 314 passing yards per game.

With Isiah Pacheco injured, KC figures to go up top more often and Atlanta hasn’t stopped anyone yet this season. There are lots of positive Chiefs trends here and the Falcons usually play UNDER as home dogs.

Chiefs Falcons Picks: Odds ATL +3, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Teams with the best QB the best defense and the best coach usually win. KC has won 17 of 21 road games, 21 of 25 non-conference games 14 of 19 games as road chalk.

They face a Falcons team that was lucky to escape Philly with a win, but the Chiefs were lucky too. Expect Mahomes to have a big game indoors and if the Chiefs are going be lucky and good, then the rest of the league should just give up now.

Why the Falcons can cover the spread

Atlanta played well and lost in Week 1, played a bit better but benefitted from late knucklehead play calling at Philly. Regardless, it’s a chance to get a win streak going with the Saints and Bucs coming up in the next weeks.

They should offer up a steady dose of Bijan Robinson early to get the ground attack rolling. That theory – along with KC’s stellar defense – plays into our SNF pick here coming up below….

Chiefs Falcons Picks

There are lots of UNDER trends here and the UNDER is now 38-10 the past 48 Sunday Night games if you can believe it. This game feels like a 23-17 type of outcome which would keep this thing UNDER.

Falcons Chiefs Betting Trends

UNDER is 12-2 Atlanta’s last 14 non-conference games

UNDER is 10-2 Atlanta’s last 12 games as the underdog.

Chiefs have won 8 straight, 7-1 ATS

Chiefs are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games on the road.

Chiefs are 21-4 SU in their last 25 non-conference games

Chiefs are 23-7-1 ATS in their last 31 games played in Week 3.

Chiefs 14-5 SU past 19 as road chalk

Falcons played 5 straight UNDERs as home dogs

OVER is 9-2 Atlanta’s last 11 games played in Week 3.