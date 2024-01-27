Chiefs Ravens AFC Championship Picks, UNDER Bet?

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Mahomes + Reid = A Chance Every Game. They visit Baltimore off a road win in Buffalo and playing very tough as a dog. Their defense has been very good all season and their corners are especially tough.

Their dropsy receivers played better against the Bills and Mahomes scampered when needed. They were lucky but Lady Luck is an awesome companion. Baltimore has lost 12 of 15 January games dating back several seasons.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The defense is truly dominant and the offense is varied with a pounding running game, an effective passing game and the electric Lamar Jackson.

Many believe the Chiefs are lucky to be here and 3.5 points isn’t going to be a big problem for the Ravens here. Rain and some wind is forecast which further enhances Baltimore’s chances here with their ground attack and nasty pass rush.

Chiefs Ravens AFC Championship Picks

We see a running attack on both sides and we see Baltimore winning this attack on both sides. Baltimore plays UNDER in playoff games as home chalk and the UNDER is 11-4 in KC’s past 15 games. We play Ravens and UNDER.

Chiefs Ravens Prop Bets

Isiah Pacheco OVER 62.5 rushing yards – the Chiefs have no choice but to get Pacheco involved early even into the teeth of the Ravens defense.

Lamar Jackson UNDER 210.5 passing yards – the weather may be sloppy, the KC corners are excellent and Superman may decide to do this with his feet instead of his arm

Ravens Chiefs Betting Trends

Chiefs are 16-4-1 ATS in their last 21 games as the underdog.

Ravens are 10-1 SU, 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the favorite

Ravens are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games played in January.

Chiefs are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played in January

UNDER is 11-4 Kansas City’s last 15 games.

UNDER is 13-4 Kansas City’s last 17 conference games

Ravens UNDER 7-0-1 as home playoff chalk since 1995