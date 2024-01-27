Chiefs Ravens AFC Championship Picks, UNDER Bet?

Are the Chiefs lucky to be here? Are the Ravens about to administer a serious beatdown in the AFC Championship game and a serious bargain at -35?
Baltimore’s defense is historically good and the Chiefs are a shell of their former selves. But Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid calling the shots. And the Ravens have a spotty playoff history.
Kansas City has been a tough underdog over the years at 16-4-1 ATS while the Ravens have a long history of playing UNDER as home playoff favorites.
Chiefs Ravens AFC Championship Picks: Odds BAL -3.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report