Chiefs Bengals Pick, KC covers 5 points

Historically this matchup plays UNDER the total (9 of past 11) and an improved Kansas City defense might mean Cincinnati has trouble moving the ball. At least more trouble than last week when they scorched Baltimore for 8 million yards through the air.
So the UNDER 51 is plausible, but this matchup looks like big brother – armed with plenty of experience in fistfights – thumping the cool little brother who might be a little too big for his britches just yet.
Can Cincy avoid a letdown here and can the Chiefs continue their road winning ways and overall ATS dominance?
Chiefs Bengals Betting Pick, Odds: CIN +5, Total 51 @ Draft Kings | Matchup Report