Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Bengals Pick, KC covers 5 points

December 30, 2021 - Trend Dummy

Historically this matchup plays UNDER the total (9 of past 11) and an improved Kansas City defense might mean Cincinnati has trouble moving the ball. At least more trouble than last week when they scorched Baltimore for 8 million yards through the air.

So the UNDER 51 is plausible, but this matchup looks like big brother – armed with plenty of experience in fistfights – thumping the cool little brother who might be a little too big for his britches just yet.

Can Cincy avoid a letdown here and can the Chiefs continue their road winning ways and overall ATS dominance?

Chiefs Bengals Betting Pick, Odds: CIN +5, Total 51 @ Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

After 10 weeks of struggle, the Chiefs look like themselves and have six straight covers to prove it. Should the KC game plan focus on the ground attack and short aerial gains, this could be a KC cover and UNDER. If they choose to go up top, it could be Chiefs cover and OVER.

The ground game might not be available if Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains inactive. Either way, we are saying this is a Kansas City cover, extending their road streak to 19-4 SU and ATS win streak to seven.

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

After throwing for 525 yards with a sore finger, Joe Burrow is capable of generating enough offense to cover 5 point. But this is Kansas City, not the Baltimore secondary with 6th-string practice squad dudes. The Bengals are healthy and up for the challenge of facing big brother here.

Interestingly, the Bengals have won 5 straight at home to the Chiefs, but they are fighting a historical trend that sees them losers of 12 of 14 games in the month of January. Not cold enough in Cincinnati? Or maybe they never get home games in January.

Chiefs Bengals Betting Pick

Kansas City is rolling, but their poor start mean they need to keep winning. That’s bad news for Cincy backers who will probably lose money this week.

Chiefs -5

Bengals Chiefs Betting Trends

Nine of past 11 meetings played UNDER the total

Bengals are 2-12 SU, 2-11-1 ATS past 14 games in January

Chiefs 18-4 SU past 22 road games

Chiefs have lost 5 straight at Cincy

Bet KC vs Cincy at Draft Kings – bet $1 and earn FREE BET bonuses!!

Bet KC CIN

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Miami +3.5 -110

Tennessee -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +4 -110

Chicago -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -4 -110

Cincinnati +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -2.5 -110

Washington +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -11 -110

NY Jets +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +15.5 -110

New England -15.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +7.5 -110

Indianapolis -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +13.5 -110

Buffalo -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -2.5 -110

Baltimore +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:05 PM

Houston +15 -110

San Francisco -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:05 PM

Denver +6 -110

LA Chargers -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:25 PM

Carolina +7 -110

New Orleans -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:25 PM

Arizona +2.5 -110

Dallas -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:25 PM

Detroit +9.5 -110

Seattle -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 8:20 PM

Minnesota +7 -110

Green Bay -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 3rd, 8:15 PM

Cleveland +1.5 -110

Pittsburgh -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +6 -110

Minnesota -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -10 -110

Houston +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Dallas -3.5 -110

Philadelphia +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -11 -110

Detroit +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis -8.5 -110

Jacksonville +8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Washington -4 -110

NY Giants +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +16.5 -110

Tampa Bay -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

New England -2.5 -110

Miami +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -3.5 -110

Atlanta +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +6.5 -110

Baltimore -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +17 -110

Buffalo -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati +1.5 -110

Cleveland -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

LA Chargers -2.5 -110

Las Vegas +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +6.5 -110

LA Rams -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City -3 -110

Denver +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

Seattle +5 -110

Arizona -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats