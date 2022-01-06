Chiefs cover double-digit road spread at Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing all their starters on Saturday, as they are trying to earn the top seed in the AFC. They need a victory at Denver combined with a Titans loss to Houston to grab the coveted first-round bye.
The Chiefs have dominated this matchup over the last few years, winning 12 straight and covering 10 times. Kansas City has covered seven consecutive games at Denver, but have never covered a road spread of double digits since 1980 (0-3 ATS).
Denver has not been good against its division, going 8-19 ATS in their last 27 divisional games. The Broncos are a dead team walking, as they got smoked in a must-win game last week. Still this is just the third time since 1980 that Denver is double-digit home underdog. We still like the Chiefs -10 at FanDuel.
Chiefs Broncos Prediction: Odds DEN +10, Total 44.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report