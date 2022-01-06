Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Denver Broncos player Alijah Holder (33) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs cover double-digit road spread at Broncos

January 05, 2022 - Brenden Deeg

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing all their starters on Saturday, as they are trying to earn the top seed in the AFC. They need a victory at Denver combined with a Titans loss to Houston to grab the coveted first-round bye.

The Chiefs have dominated this matchup over the last few years, winning 12 straight and covering 10 times. Kansas City has covered seven consecutive games at Denver, but have never covered a road spread of double digits since 1980 (0-3 ATS).

Denver has not been good against its division, going 8-19 ATS in their last 27 divisional games. The Broncos are a dead team walking, as they got smoked in a must-win game last week. Still this is just the third time since 1980 that Denver is double-digit home underdog. We still like the Chiefs -10 at FanDuel.

Chiefs Broncos Prediction: Odds DEN +10, Total 44.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why Kansas City will cover the spread

Since Week 7’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs have won eight of their last nine games and have been the best team in the AFC in the second half of the season. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes desperately want that top seed, so expect them to run up the score if they can.

The Chiefs’ offense has been the best it’s ever been under Reid this season. They are second in EPA per play and fourth in points per game. Last week, the Chargers put up 34 points with ease on the Broncos’ defense. 

Why Denver will cover the spread

The Broncos were depleted by Covid last week, and thankfully they will get the majority of those guys back this week. Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick will start on Saturday. 

Before last week’s game, the Broncos played some competitive games. They only lost to the Bengals by five in Week 15, and the Bengals just beat the Chiefs. 

Chiefs Broncos Prediction

When playing as the favorite, the Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. They are going to roll in this one. 

Chiefs -10

Denver Kansas City Betting Trends

Broncos lost 12 straight, 2-10 ATS vs Kansas City.

Chiefs are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games on the road.

Chiefs have covered 7 straight at Denver

UNDER is 9-2 Kansas City’s last 11 games played on a Saturday.

Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite

Broncos are 8-19 ATS in their last 27 divisional games

Broncos lost 5 straight Saturday games, 0-5 ATS

