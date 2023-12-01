Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is hugged by head coach Matt LaFleur after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 5, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 20-3.

Chiefs Packers Pick, Betting Trends, Prop Bets, Odds, Preview

November 30, 2023 - Brad Gagnon

Are the Kansas City Chiefs back? What about the Green Bay Packers? The former was supposed to be a Super Bowl favorite but hasn’t been right much of the year. However, they easily took care of the Las Vegas Raiders on the road last week.

The latter was supposed to at least push for the playoffs but has fallen well short of most expectations. However, they’ve won three of four to rejoin the picture.

With the Chiefs favored by six points at Lambeau and riding a 17-1 SU streak in the month of December and 9-2 ATS in 11 recent non-conference games, here’s our take.

Chiefs Packers Pick: GB +6, Total 42.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Why the Chiefs will cover the spread

They outscored the Raiders 24-3 after following behind early on the road last week and may have finally found their groove. On paper, they’re simply the significantly better team and it’s possible the Packers’ recent success is an aberration.

They are 31-8 SU in their past 39 road games and its important to keep pace in the AFC playoff stack.

Why the Packers will cover the spread

Six points might be pushing it at Lambeau. Quarterback Jordan Love has a 103.1 passer rating the last four weeks and we definitely know there’s talent there.

The Packers also really need this, and they won’t want to be embarrassed at home in prime time. If you think the 17-1 SU mark in December games is impressive for KC, try 15-0 for the Packers. And for whatever reason, Week 1 has been lucky for Packers bettors at 11-2 SU, 10-3 ATS the past 13 seasons.

Chiefs Packers Pick

Either team could make a statement here, but I think Green Bay’s recent run combined with those aforementioned dynamics surrounding the game site, momentum, prime time and even the possibility of a backdoor cover make the Packers the more logical pick.

Packers Chiefs Prop Bets

Patrick Mahomes OVER 22.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – he’s gone OVER 20 yards in 4 of the last 5 games and scrambling wasn’t needed last week vs the Raiders. A few scrambles and he’s OVER the number here.

Packers Chiefs Betting Trends

Chiefs are 17-1 SU in their last 18 games played in December

Packers are 15-0 SU in their last 15 games played in December.

Chiefs are 31-8 SU in their last 39 games on the road.

Chiefs are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games (20-3 SU past 23 vs NFC)

Packers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games

Packers are 11-2 SU, 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games played in Week 13.

 

