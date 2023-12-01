Chiefs Packers Pick, Betting Trends, Prop Bets, Odds, Preview

Are the Kansas City Chiefs back? What about the Green Bay Packers? The former was supposed to be a Super Bowl favorite but hasn’t been right much of the year. However, they easily took care of the Las Vegas Raiders on the road last week.
The latter was supposed to at least push for the playoffs but has fallen well short of most expectations. However, they’ve won three of four to rejoin the picture.
With the Chiefs favored by six points at Lambeau and riding a 17-1 SU streak in the month of December and 9-2 ATS in 11 recent non-conference games, here’s our take.
Chiefs Packers Pick: GB +6, Total 42.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report