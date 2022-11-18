Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) attempts the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Chargers Betting Pick, LA Covers?

November 17, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

One of the best rivalries in recent NFL seasons will be sparked up again Sunday night in Los Angeles, with the L.A. Chargers hosting the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup that could send K.C. running away with the division or lead to another home-stretch scrap between two talented division foes.

The Chiefs have won 11 straight November games and covered seven straight at the Chargers. With the Chiefs favored by just five points, let’s look at both sides.

Chiefs Chargers Betting Pick: Odds LAC +5, Total 52 | Matchup Stats 

 

WHY THE CHIEFS WILL COVER

Kansas City has trouble with the Bolts. They’ve won the last two head-to-head matchups but have covered just once in their last six meetings with L.A. And even that cover came in a six-point overtime win in California last December.

WHY THE CHARGERS WILL COVER

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both still hurting for a Chargers team that has been traveling all over the country and is coming off a dud loss to San Francisco. They might simply have trouble keeping up with the league’s highest-powered offense.

CHIEFS CHARGERS BETTING PICK

Five points is still pushing it considering the history between these teams, especially in Los Angeles. Kansas City wins but only by a field goal.

Chargers Chiefs Betting Trends

Chiefs have won 11 straight games in November

Chiefs are 38-5 SU in their last 43 divisional games

OVER is 7-1 past 8 KC road games

Chiefs have won 7 straight at Chargers and 7-1 ATS past 8 visits

Chiefs played 5 straight OVERs when road chalk of TD or more

Chargers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games played in Week 11.

