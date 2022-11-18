Chiefs Chargers Betting Pick, LA Covers?

WHY THE CHIEFS WILL COVER

Kansas City has trouble with the Bolts. They’ve won the last two head-to-head matchups but have covered just once in their last six meetings with L.A. And even that cover came in a six-point overtime win in California last December.

WHY THE CHARGERS WILL COVER

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both still hurting for a Chargers team that has been traveling all over the country and is coming off a dud loss to San Francisco. They might simply have trouble keeping up with the league’s highest-powered offense.

CHIEFS CHARGERS BETTING PICK

Five points is still pushing it considering the history between these teams, especially in Los Angeles. Kansas City wins but only by a field goal.

Chargers Chiefs Betting Trends

Chiefs have won 11 straight games in November

Chiefs are 38-5 SU in their last 43 divisional games

OVER is 7-1 past 8 KC road games

Chiefs have won 7 straight at Chargers and 7-1 ATS past 8 visits

Chiefs played 5 straight OVERs when road chalk of TD or more

Chargers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games played in Week 11.