Chiefs Chargers Betting Pick, LA Covers?

One of the best rivalries in recent NFL seasons will be sparked up again Sunday night in Los Angeles, with the L.A. Chargers hosting the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup that could send K.C. running away with the division or lead to another home-stretch scrap between two talented division foes.
The Chiefs have won 11 straight November games and covered seven straight at the Chargers. With the Chiefs favored by just five points, let’s look at both sides.
Chiefs Chargers Betting Pick: Odds LAC +5, Total 52 | Matchup Stats