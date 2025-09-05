Chiefs Chargers Brazil Pick, Week 1 Prediction, Odds

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Best QB, best coach, best defensive coordinator. Usually that’s a recipe for an easy win but its Week 1, it’s a neutral site and the Chargers are trying to put on big-boy pants against their divisional tormentors.

KC has won 18 of 19 games SU when favored while the Chargers have lost 19 of 22 games SU as underdogs. That’s a lot of one-way traffic on the betting lines.

The Chiefs also bully divisional foes and they only lay a field goal here.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

LA is coming with an improving defense and QB Justin Herbert at the controls with a new array of weapons. They are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 divisional games and maybe playing a ‘home’ game in Brazil will snap some old negative home trends.

KC won but failed to cover 5 straight divisional games and nobody will be surprised if the Chargers win outright here.

Chiefs Chargers Brazil Pick

The past three meetings of these teams all went easily UNDER the total and 45.5 is a high number relatively speaking. LA is a reliable UNDER bet in September (16-3 past 19 games) and the Chiefs typically play UNDER within the division. We bet UNDER.

Chiefs Chargers Betting Trends

Chargers lost 12 straight SU as underdogs, 2-8-1 ATS past 11

Chargers 3-22 SU past 25 games as home dogs

Chiefs 18-1 SU past 19 as favorites

Chiefs 19-3 SU in its last 22 games vs Chargers.

Chiefs won 10 straight SU at Chargers. 7-2-1 ATS

Chiefs failed to cover 5 straight divisional games

UNDER is 11-2 Kansas City’s last 13 divisional games

Chiefs are 23-4 SU in its last 27 games played in September.

OVER is 9-2 Kansas City’s last 11 Week 1 games (9-1 SU past 10)

Chargers played 5 straight home OVERS

Chargers is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 conference games

Chargers is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 divisional game

UNDER is 16-3 LA Chargers’ last 19 games in September.