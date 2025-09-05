Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kalen Ballage (31) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Chargers Brazil Pick, Week 1 Prediction, Odds

September 05, 2025 - Trend Dummy

The Chiefs and Chargers head for Brazil with LA as the ‘home’ team, and being ‘home’ dogs has been almost guaranteed losses for the Chargers (3-22 SU past 25 times).

But this is a neutral site match and KC aims to cleanse that Super Bowl loss taste from its mouth by beating up on a Chargers team they have beaten 10 straight times and 19 of 22.

The line has stuck at -3 for KC and they spent much of last season eking out last-second victories en route to a 15-2 record. LA has been toothless as an underdog losing 123 straight overall) and history often repeats itself when the bully comes to town.

Chiefs Chargers Pick: Odds LAC +3 at FanDuel, Total 45.5 | Matchup Stats

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Plus 3 Months of NBA League Pass

A true leader in sports betting in the US, you will see their ads and celebrity endorsers on TV, on billboards, at your favorite baseball or football stadium. When new bettors think sports betting, they think FanDuel Sportsbook.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Best QB, best coach, best defensive coordinator. Usually that’s a recipe for an easy win but its Week 1, it’s a neutral site and the Chargers are trying to put on big-boy pants against their divisional tormentors.

KC has won 18 of 19 games SU when favored while the Chargers have lost 19 of 22 games SU as underdogs. That’s a lot of one-way traffic on the betting lines.

The Chiefs also bully divisional foes and they only lay a field goal here.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

LA is coming with an improving defense and QB Justin Herbert at the controls with a new array of weapons. They are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 divisional games and maybe playing a ‘home’ game in Brazil will snap some old negative home trends.

KC won but failed to cover 5 straight divisional games and nobody will be surprised if the Chargers win outright here.

Chiefs Chargers Brazil Pick

The past three meetings of these teams all went easily UNDER the total and 45.5 is a high number relatively speaking. LA is a reliable UNDER bet in September (16-3 past 19 games) and the Chiefs typically play UNDER within the division. We bet UNDER.

Chiefs Chargers Betting Trends

Chargers lost 12 straight SU as underdogs, 2-8-1 ATS past 11

Chargers 3-22 SU past 25 games as home dogs

Chiefs 18-1 SU past 19 as favorites

Chiefs 19-3 SU in its last 22 games vs Chargers.

Chiefs won 10 straight SU at Chargers. 7-2-1 ATS

Chiefs failed to cover 5 straight divisional games

UNDER is 11-2 Kansas City’s last 13 divisional games

Chiefs are 23-4 SU in its last 27 games played in September.

OVER is 9-2 Kansas City’s last 11 Week 1 games (9-1 SU past 10)

Chargers played 5 straight home OVERS

Chargers is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 conference games

Chargers is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 divisional game

UNDER is 16-3 LA Chargers’ last 19 games in September.

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Recent Posts

September 19, 2025

Giants LT Andrew Thomas hopes to return vs. Chiefs

September 19, 2025

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. ‘good’ to go vs. Texans

September 19, 2025

Browns K Andre Szmyt injures calf in practice

September 19, 2025

Bengals QB Joe Burrow recovering from toe surgery

September 19, 2025

Dolphins expect TE Darren Waller to return in Week 4

See All News