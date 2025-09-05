Chiefs Chargers Brazil Pick, Week 1 Prediction, Odds

The Chiefs and Chargers head for Brazil with LA as the ‘home’ team, and being ‘home’ dogs has been almost guaranteed losses for the Chargers (3-22 SU past 25 times).
But this is a neutral site match and KC aims to cleanse that Super Bowl loss taste from its mouth by beating up on a Chargers team they have beaten 10 straight times and 19 of 22.
The line has stuck at -3 for KC and they spent much of last season eking out last-second victories en route to a 15-2 record. LA has been toothless as an underdog losing 123 straight overall) and history often repeats itself when the bully comes to town.
Chiefs Chargers Pick: Odds LAC +3 at FanDuel, Total 45.5 | Matchup Stats