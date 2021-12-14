Chiefs Chargers TNF Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 12 straight games in December and look to continue their current hot streak in Week 15. The Chiefs have won six in a row, and visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football as small road favorites.
Even though the Chiefs are 34-5 SU in their last 39 divisional games, the ATS mark is underwhelming at 14-18 ATS in their last 32 games. Meanwhile the Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six divisional games and 4-1 ATS in their last five games when playing as the underdog.
The Chiefs may win this game, but the Chargers will cover the current 3-point spread at FanDuel.
Chiefs Chargers Prediction: Odds Chargers +3, Total 52 | Matchup Report