Chiefs 49ers Pick, UNDER best bet?

It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch with neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor the San Francisco 49ers legit Super Bowl contenders in 2022, but the Chiefs still laying a field goal on the road.
Patrick Mahomes has been terrific, despite teams playing tough man-to-man defense against him. The 49ers secondary has injury woes and they typically play straight zone. Can Mahomes pick that apart?
Both teams come off losses, both struggle curiously in Week 7 with terrible ATS marks, the 49ers have won and covered six straight home while the Chiefs have lost here five times in a row over the years.
Chiefs 49ers Pick: Odds SF +3, Total 48.5 | Matchup Stats