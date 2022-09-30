Chiefs Buccaneers Pick, KC Wins

Neither the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs nor the juggernaut Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been quite right this season, but both are still looking to move to 3-1 with Tom Brady’s squad favored by just a single point at home Sunday night in Tampa
The Chiefs usually win on the road (20-6 SU) and usually beat NFC teams (13-1 SU). But the Bucs have covered five straight as dogs and five straight at home to KC.
Weather may be a factor closer to kickoff. Let’s look at both sides.
Chiefs Buccaneers Pick: TB PK, Total 45.5 | Matchup Stats