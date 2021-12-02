Chargers Bengals Pick, Run Game to Blame

The Cincinnati Bengals have outscored their opponents 73-23 the past two weeks and get a favorable matchup here in Week 13 as small home favorites.
They host the Los Angeles Chargers, who are dead last in run defense DVOA, which isn’t a great stat line against the Bengals and their 357 yards over their previous two games. Joe Mixon has transformed into one of the best running backs in the league and should have a huge day.
The Chargers are just 1-5 ATS in their last six games, and we like the Bengals -3 at FanDuel. If you believe in trends, the past six meetings have all played UNDER the total.
Chargers Bengals Betting Pick, Odds: Cincy -3, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report