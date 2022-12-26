Chargers Colts Pick, Herbert Covers

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

The Colts are out, the Chargers are in with a win. That is major motivation, which doesn’t always translate well, but Herbert knows he needs this and has the weapons on offense to get it done.

Indy ranks bottom third in most offensive categories and near the bottom in red-zone efficiency. Importantly, the Colts lead the league in turnovers which the Chargers will exploit.

Indy has also been a Monday Night slouch, winning just once in their past 11 games.

Why the Colts can cover the spread

Nick Foles is in at QB and he has shown all kinds of moxy over the years in tough spots. Even without Jonathan Taylor, RB Zack Moss can fill in and generate some ground control.

While the offense has been sketchy, the defense has been solid ranking well in yards allowed per drive and third-down efficiency. Foles is the wild card here and 4.5 points is a weird number that can easily spark at home dog cover.

Chargers Colts Pick

This week’s must-win games have been largely won by the teams needing it most. The Chargers will cover 4.5 points going away at Indy on MNF.

Monday Night Football Trends

Chargers are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games at Indianapolis

UNDER is 14-5 Indianapolis’ last 19 games.

UNDER is 11-3 Indianapolis’ last 14 conference games

Colts are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

UNDER is 7-2 LA Chargers’ last 9 games played on a Monday

Colts are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games as the underdog.

Chargers are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games as the favorite.