Chargers Colts Pick, Herbert Covers

Justin Herbert has never made the playoffs but his LA Chargers are favored to lock into a Wild Card slot if they can cover 4.5 points at Indianapolis in the Week 16 Monday Nighter.
The Chargers usually win when they are favored (6-1 SU past 7) and have been cover machines at Indy over the years (12-2 ATS going back several decades).
Indy is missing its best player and gets Nick Foles under center to make things interesting for the Colts and for bettors.
LA Chargers @ Indianapolis +4.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Stats