Chargers Raiders prediction, LA covers 3 pts

Why the Chargers will cover the spread

Justin Herbert is a Top 5 QB, rating fifth in EPA per play and tied for third with 35 TDs. Contrast that with a Raiders’ offense that has been mediocre at best over the last five weeks. They are 20th in EPA per play and are averaging only 16 points per game during that stretch.

The Chargers will have a fully healthy Derwin James and Joey Bosa in this game, a combination they have not had often this season. And bettors have enjoyed a 14-5 ATS record when backing the Chargers in games played at the Raiders over the past 15 + years.

Why the Raiders will cover the spread

The Raiders’ defense has been awesome since getting blown out by the Chiefs three weeks ago. They are 10th in EPA per play during that stretch, which is a big jump from earlier in the season.

The Chargers’ defense has been very vulnerable this season. They rank dead last in rush defense DVOA and allowed the Houston Texans to run all over them and put up 41 points just two weeks ago.

The Raiders will get some reinforcements, as Carl Nassib and Darren Waller have been activated from the Covid-19 list.

Chargers Raiders Prediction

The only way for the Raiders to win this game is to gash the Chargers on the ground. The Raiders are 30th in EPA per rush. I guess not….

Chargers -3

Raiders Chargers Betting Trends

Chargers are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 at Las Vegas

Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 divisional games.

Chargers are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games played in January.

Raiders are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 Sunday home games