Chargers Raiders prediction, LA covers 3 pts

Win, and you hit the road for a playoff game. Lose, and you go home to watch the playoffs on TV. That is the scenario as the LA Chargers visit Las Vegas as small road favorites in Week 18.
The Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight divisional games and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games played in January, both compelling trends. And the Chargers looked great against the Denver Broncos last week and have the superior roster in this game – on paper.
The Raiders are 4-11 ATS in their previous 15 Sunday home games and seek revenge for an earlier 28-14 to the Chargers.
The Chargers will win this game by at least a touchdown. Take the Chargers -3 at FanDuel.
Chargers Raiders Prediction: Odds LV +3, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report