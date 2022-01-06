Nov 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) forces a fumble by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) in the second half at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.The Raiders defeated the Chargers 26-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Raiders prediction, LA covers 3 pts

January 06, 2022 - Brenden Deeg

Win, and you hit the road for a playoff game. Lose, and you go home to watch the playoffs on TV. That is the scenario as the LA Chargers visit Las Vegas as small road favorites in Week 18.

The Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight divisional games and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games played in January, both compelling trends. And the Chargers looked great against the Denver Broncos last week and have the superior roster in this game – on paper.

The Raiders are 4-11 ATS in their previous 15 Sunday home games and seek revenge for an earlier 28-14 to the Chargers.

The Chargers will win this game by at least a touchdown. Take the Chargers -3 at FanDuel

Chargers Raiders Prediction: Odds LV +3, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report 

Why the Chargers will cover the spread

Justin Herbert is a Top 5 QB, rating fifth in EPA per play and tied for third with 35 TDs. Contrast that with a Raiders’ offense that has been mediocre at best over the last five weeks. They are 20th in EPA per play and are averaging only 16 points per game during that stretch.

The Chargers will have a fully healthy Derwin James and Joey Bosa in this game, a combination they have not had often this season. And bettors have enjoyed a 14-5 ATS record when backing the Chargers in games played at the Raiders over the past 15 + years.

Why the Raiders will cover the spread

The Raiders’ defense has been awesome since getting blown out by the Chiefs three weeks ago. They are 10th in EPA per play during that stretch, which is a big jump from earlier in the season. 

The Chargers’ defense has been very vulnerable this season. They rank dead last in rush defense DVOA and allowed the Houston Texans to run all over them and put up 41 points just two weeks ago. 

The Raiders will get some reinforcements, as Carl Nassib and Darren Waller have been activated from the Covid-19 list. 

Chargers Raiders Prediction

The only way for the Raiders to win this game is to gash the Chargers on the ground. The Raiders are 30th in EPA per rush. I guess not….

Chargers -3 

Raiders Chargers Betting Trends 

Chargers are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 at Las Vegas

Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 divisional games.

Chargers are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games played in January.

Raiders are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 Sunday home games 

