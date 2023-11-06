Chargers Jets Pick, Monday Night Football OVER?

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Justin Herbert can sling it with the best of them and Austin Ekeler gives the Chargers the balance they will need to thwart the Jets defense. New York’s offense now focuses on getting the ball out of Zach Wilson’s hands asap.

We expect the Chargers run defense to stiffen early, forcing Wilson to do more. By doing more, it could mean INTs and incompletions and more offensive series for LA.

Why the Jets can cover the spread

They own the top-ranked pressure defense and should be able to disrupt Herbert’s rhythm. While the Chargers have scored against weak defenses, they have been shut down by the Chiefs and Cowboys.

LA has lost the past two games as road chalk, including earlier this season at Tennessee. They also have banged up linebackers who are key to the defense, another clue that this game might creep OVER the total.

Chargers Jets Pick

The total remains 41 and we remain convinced both teams will get into the 20s here and play OVER 41 at Draft Kings.

Jets Chargers Props

Breece Hall OVER 21.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – the standout RB for the Jets has been snagging passes and generating YAC. Expect more that as Jets ground game and check-down game means lots of touches for Hall.

Chargers Jets Betting Trends

UNDER is 9-3 NY Jets’ last 12 games.

UNDER is 9-2 LA Chargers’ last 11 games played on a Monday.

Chargers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games played in November.

Jets have scored at least 20 points 4 of past 5 games as home dogs