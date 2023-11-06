Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) celebrates after the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Jets Pick, Monday Night Football OVER?

November 06, 2023 - Trend Dummy

New York Jets have won three straight by simplifying the offense and relying on its stellar defense and they hope the same recipe produces a Week 9 Monday Night Football cover vs the LA Chargers.

Totals bettors should not be tricked into assuming an UNDER play here as the Jets have scored at least 20 points 4 of past 5 games as home dogs.

And the Chargers scored 30 a week ago, so climbing into the mid-40s here looks pretty safe.

Chargers Jets Pick: Odds NYJ +3, Total 41 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Justin Herbert can sling it with the best of them and Austin Ekeler gives the Chargers the balance they will need to thwart the Jets defense. New York’s offense now focuses on getting the ball out of Zach Wilson’s hands asap.

We expect the Chargers run defense to stiffen early, forcing Wilson to do more. By doing more, it could mean INTs and incompletions and more offensive series for LA.

Why the Jets can cover the spread

They own the top-ranked pressure defense and should be able to disrupt Herbert’s rhythm. While the Chargers have scored against weak defenses, they have been shut down by the Chiefs and Cowboys.

LA has lost the past two games as road chalk, including earlier this season at Tennessee. They also have banged up linebackers who are key to the defense, another clue that this game might creep OVER the total.

Chargers Jets Pick

The total remains 41 and we remain convinced both teams will get into the 20s here and play OVER 41 at Draft Kings.

Jets Chargers Props

Breece Hall OVER 21.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – the standout RB for the Jets has been snagging passes and generating YAC. Expect more that as Jets ground game and check-down game means lots of touches for Hall.

Chargers Jets Betting Trends

UNDER is 9-3 NY Jets’ last 12 games.

UNDER is 9-2 LA Chargers’ last 11 games played on a Monday.

Chargers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games played in November.

Jets have scored at least 20 points 4 of past 5 games as home dogs

 

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 12th, 9:30 AM

Indianapolis +5 -108

New England -5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -1.5 -116

Minnesota +1.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +4.5 -110

Baltimore -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 1:00 PM

Houston +8.5 -105

Cincinnati -8.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -1.5 -105

Jacksonville +1.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay +2.5 -106

Pittsburgh -2.5 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +0.5 -116

Tampa Bay -0.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 4:05 PM

Atlanta -0.5 -110

Arizona +0.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 4:05 PM

Detroit +1.5 -104

LA Chargers -1.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 4:25 PM

Washington +5.5 -108

Seattle -5.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 4:25 PM

NY Giants +9.5 -115

Dallas -9.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 8:20 PM

NY Jets -0.5 -110

Las Vegas +0.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 8:15 PM

Denver +8.5 -111

Buffalo -8.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 16th, 8:15 PM

Cincinnati +2.5 -116

Baltimore -2.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -2.5 -104

Green Bay +2.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

Arizona +2.5 -120

Houston -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

Dallas -8.5 -116

Carolina +8.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +4.5 -116

Cleveland -4.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +8.5 -111

Detroit -8.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +5.5 -116

Jacksonville -5.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +7.5 -116

Miami -7.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +6.5 -111

Washington -6.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 4:05 PM

Tampa Bay +10.5 -104

San Francisco -10.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 4:25 PM

Seattle -1.5 -110

LA Rams +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 4:25 PM

NY Jets +6.5 -123

Buffalo -6.5 -123

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 8:20 PM

Minnesota +2.5 -120

Denver -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats