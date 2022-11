WHY THE CHARGERS WILL COVER

Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw and several other key 49ers are hurt, so the Chargers have a health advantage even with the status of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen up in the air. They’re also a very competitive team getting a lot of points.

WHY THE 49ERS WILL COVER

They should be healthier coming off the bye week, and even before that they smashed the Rams. San Francisco just has so many weapons when healthy that it’ll be hard for the Bolts to keep up.

CHARGERS 49ERS PICK

The Chargers have lost by seven-plus points just once in their last 10 games. They hang. And they’ll do that here.

49ers Chargers Betting Trends

Chargers are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against San Francisco.

49ers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games at home.

Chargers are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games on the road.

Chargers are 1-8 SU, 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games played in Week 10.

UNDER is 9-1 San Francisco’s last 10 games as the favorite.

49ers are just 2-8 ATS past 10 seasons following bye week