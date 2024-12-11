Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) in the second half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LA Rams San Francisco Pick, TNF Road Cover

December 11, 2024 - Trend Dummy

The line has moved in favor of the 49ers while the total is climbing as the LA Rams visit San Francisco in the Week 15 Thursday Nighter.

Are bettors over-thinking the Rams big win against Buffalo or believing the 49ers are on the rebound? Bettors think warm-weather teams are trash in December but the Rams are on a 20-5-1 ATS streak while also covering within the division and on short weeks.

We see the Rams completing a season sweep with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua eating up the 49ers secondary. Too many weapons for the Rams who are too close to the playoffs to fail, while the 49ers have too many injuries and not enough motivation.

LA Rams San Francisco Pick: Odds SF -3, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Rams can cover the spread

If you watched the Rams march up and down the field on the Bills, you won’t wonder how they can manage to cover a small road number here against a depleted 49ers defense.

Nacua and Kupp form a terrific tandem, Matthew Stafford has been excellent and the run game provides just enough balance. The question of whether they can slow down Brock Purdy should be answered quickly as the 49ers also have injury woes on that side.

LA can taste the playoffs and look dangerous and have a lot of trends and recency value working in their favor.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

They pounded the Bears and might be able to carry that mojo on a short week at home. They have been a tough out at home in recent seasons winning 25 of 32 games here.

And is this a letdown spot for the Rams after a big win? San Fran will not want to be swept by the division rival Rams.

LA Rams San Francisco Pick

The 49ers are hobbling at many key positions and the Rams are hungry here. It’s not always a great move to back road dogs in division battles but the Rams have all the tool and all the motivation to win outright here. We play Rams ML.

Rams 49ers Betting Trends

49ers are 25-7 SU in their last 32 games at home.

Rams are 20-5-1 ATS in their last 26 games played in December.

Rams are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 divisional games

Rams are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played on a Thursday.

