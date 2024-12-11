LA Rams San Francisco Pick, TNF Road Cover

The line has moved in favor of the 49ers while the total is climbing as the LA Rams visit San Francisco in the Week 15 Thursday Nighter.
Are bettors over-thinking the Rams big win against Buffalo or believing the 49ers are on the rebound? Bettors think warm-weather teams are trash in December but the Rams are on a 20-5-1 ATS streak while also covering within the division and on short weeks.
We see the Rams completing a season sweep with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua eating up the 49ers secondary. Too many weapons for the Rams who are too close to the playoffs to fail, while the 49ers have too many injuries and not enough motivation.
LA Rams San Francisco Pick: Odds SF -3, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report