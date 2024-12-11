LA Rams San Francisco Pick, TNF Road Cover

Why the Rams can cover the spread

If you watched the Rams march up and down the field on the Bills, you won’t wonder how they can manage to cover a small road number here against a depleted 49ers defense.

Nacua and Kupp form a terrific tandem, Matthew Stafford has been excellent and the run game provides just enough balance. The question of whether they can slow down Brock Purdy should be answered quickly as the 49ers also have injury woes on that side.

LA can taste the playoffs and look dangerous and have a lot of trends and recency value working in their favor.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

They pounded the Bears and might be able to carry that mojo on a short week at home. They have been a tough out at home in recent seasons winning 25 of 32 games here.

And is this a letdown spot for the Rams after a big win? San Fran will not want to be swept by the division rival Rams.

LA Rams San Francisco Pick

The 49ers are hobbling at many key positions and the Rams are hungry here. It’s not always a great move to back road dogs in division battles but the Rams have all the tool and all the motivation to win outright here. We play Rams ML.

Rams 49ers Betting Trends

49ers are 25-7 SU in their last 32 games at home.

Rams are 20-5-1 ATS in their last 26 games played in December.

Rams are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 divisional games

Rams are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played on a Thursday.