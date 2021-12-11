Rams Cardinals Pick, MNF Props, Trends

Matthew Stafford up his act last week, throwing three TDs and no picks, while the defense forced two turnovers in an easy Week 13 rout.
But that was against Jacksonville, and the LA Rams have a tougher task visiting Arizona on the Week 14 Monday Nighter. Odell Beckham Jr. scored another touchdown, making that back-to-back games with the Rams’ new wideout finding the end zone.
The Rams have dominated this matchup as of late, covering 6 straight at Arizona and 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall vs the Cardinals. The Rams desperately need this win to stay alive in the NFC West race, and I think they get it done.
Take the Rams on the money line at +116 at FanDuel.
Rams Cardinals Prediction, Odds: ARZ -2.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report