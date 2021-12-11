Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) and cornerback Byron Murphy (7) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Cardinals Pick, MNF Props, Trends

December 11, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Matthew Stafford up his act last week, throwing three TDs and no picks, while the defense forced two turnovers in an easy Week 13 rout.

But that was against Jacksonville, and the LA Rams have a tougher task visiting Arizona on the Week 14 Monday Nighter. Odell Beckham Jr. scored another touchdown, making that back-to-back games with the Rams’ new wideout finding the end zone. 

The Rams have dominated this matchup as of late, covering 6 straight at Arizona and 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall vs the Cardinals. The Rams desperately need this win to stay alive in the NFC West race, and I think they get it done.

Take the Rams on the money line at +116 at FanDuel.

Rams Cardinals Prediction, Odds: ARZ -2.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report 

Why the Rams will cover the spread

It looks like Stafford and Beckham Jr have finally found a connection. Beckham has 15 targets and two touchdowns in his last two games, and he will be an essential player on this team going forward. They need him to replace their production from the Robert Woods injury. 

The Cardinals are just starting to get back to full health, and they have not been tested by a team with a winning record since October 28th against the Green Bay Packers, in a game they ultimately lost. Last week, the Cardinals defense showed some holes, allowing 22 points to a Bears offense led by Andy Dalton. 

They face a team that has struggled on Monday Night, going 3-11-1 ATS in their past 15 tries.

Why the Cardinals will cover the spread

The Cardinals currently have the best record in the NFL and have their starting quarterback and No. 1 WR back healthy. I would start there if you’re trying not to overthink this game. 

This defense has quietly been one of the better units in football. They rank second in EPA per play and third in defensive DVOA and only allow 18.7 points per game. In these teams’ first meeting back in Week 4, the Cardinals dominated from the jump, winning 37-20 in a statement game. 

Rams Cardinals Prediction

I still believe in this Rams team. They have struggled since they made all their mid-season additions, but last week showed this roster is too good to fall apart. 

Rams ML

Cardinals Rams Betting Trends

OVER is 9-2 LA Rams’ last 11 games as the underdog

Rams are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games against Arizona

Rams have covered 6 straight at Arizona

Cardinals are 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15 games played on a Monday.

