Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford waves at the crowd as he exits the field after the Lions' 28-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Rams Ravens Pick, Huntley or Lamar?

December 31, 2021 - Trend Dummy

Lamar Jackson is questionable, which means any wagering in this Rams Ravens point spread is questionable too.

The line was 5.5 points as of Friday, but will shrink if the shifty Baltimore QB is active. And Baltimore is leaning towards Tyler Huntley. LA has now won and covered four straight and can make it five here, with or without Jackson.

Ravens RB Cam Akers is not expected to play which removes a running threat from the Rams defensive game plan.

Rams Ravens Betting Pick, Odds: +5.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

Why Rams can cover the spread

LA is looking like a contender again, which is bad timing for a Ravens team that risks falling off the playoff table with a fifth straight loss here.

Matthew Stafford hasn’t been great, but the Ravens secondary has been horrible lately and can be exploited. Combine a potentially big day for the offense with the Rams aggressive (and healthy) defense, and 5.5 points doesn’t look too big here.

Why Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore was considered a title contender a month ago, but injuries and Covid nonsense rendered them pretenders. But are they bad enough to lose five straight? Can they at least keep this close at home?

Baltimore has dominated NFC foes lately a 13-1 SU and they are also a super-profitable 17-5-1 ATS as an underdog. They usually win at home.

Rams Ravens Betting Pick

Baltimore really needs to win here but they might not have the firepower. They will fight to the end and see this as a one-possession game. They could win outright, but they should cover 5.5 points.

Ravens LA Rams Betting Trends

Ravens are 13-1 SU in their last 14 non-conference games

Ravens are 17-5-1 ATS in their last 23 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 10-1 LA Rams’ last 11 games vs the AFC North division.

Rams are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games played in Week 17.

Ravens are 8-2 SU, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home

 

