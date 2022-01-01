Rams Ravens Pick, Huntley or Lamar?

Lamar Jackson is questionable, which means any wagering in this Rams Ravens point spread is questionable too.
The line was 5.5 points as of Friday, but will shrink if the shifty Baltimore QB is active. And Baltimore is leaning towards Tyler Huntley. LA has now won and covered four straight and can make it five here, with or without Jackson.
Ravens RB Cam Akers is not expected to play which removes a running threat from the Rams defensive game plan.
Rams Ravens Betting Pick, Odds: +5.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report