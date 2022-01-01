Rams Ravens Pick, Huntley or Lamar?

Why Rams can cover the spread

LA is looking like a contender again, which is bad timing for a Ravens team that risks falling off the playoff table with a fifth straight loss here.

Matthew Stafford hasn’t been great, but the Ravens secondary has been horrible lately and can be exploited. Combine a potentially big day for the offense with the Rams aggressive (and healthy) defense, and 5.5 points doesn’t look too big here.

Why Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore was considered a title contender a month ago, but injuries and Covid nonsense rendered them pretenders. But are they bad enough to lose five straight? Can they at least keep this close at home?

Baltimore has dominated NFC foes lately a 13-1 SU and they are also a super-profitable 17-5-1 ATS as an underdog. They usually win at home.

Rams Ravens Betting Pick

Baltimore really needs to win here but they might not have the firepower. They will fight to the end and see this as a one-possession game. They could win outright, but they should cover 5.5 points.

Ravens LA Rams Betting Trends

Ravens are 13-1 SU in their last 14 non-conference games

Ravens are 17-5-1 ATS in their last 23 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 10-1 LA Rams’ last 11 games vs the AFC North division.

Rams are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games played in Week 17.

Ravens are 8-2 SU, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home