Rams Packers Pick, Rodgers OV TD passes

When the schedule maker drew this game up in the summer, it was imagined as a key tilt between NFC contenders. Ahem…
The LA Rams visit Green Bay with neither team in playoff position and with the weather (5 degrees at game time) and a bye week give the Packers some edges here. Romeo Doubs should be back and Aaron Rodgers is determined to fling the ball around.
The Packers have won 13 straight December games while the Rams hope for some more Baker Mayfield magic to cover 7.5 points.
Rams Packers Pick: Odds -7.5, Total 39.5 | Matchup Stats