Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates with Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown on a reception against the Dallas Cowboys during their football game Sunday, November 13, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Packvscowboys 1113221076djpa

Rams Packers Pick, Rodgers OV TD passes

December 19, 2022 - Trend Dummy

When the schedule maker drew this game up in the summer, it was imagined as a key tilt between NFC contenders. Ahem…

The LA Rams visit Green Bay with neither team in playoff position and with the weather (5 degrees at game time) and a bye week give the Packers some edges here. Romeo Doubs should be back and Aaron Rodgers is determined to fling the ball around.

The Packers have won 13 straight December games while the Rams hope for some more Baker Mayfield magic to cover 7.5 points.

Rams Packers Pick: Odds -7.5, Total 39.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Much was made of the warm-weather Dolphins playing in Buffalo on Saturday and Miami did fine, losing narrowly. So the cold-weather narrative doesn’t mean a lot here, especially since Mayfield has played in Cleveland in years past.

The Rams have been terrific ATS the past few Decembers at 13-3-1 ATS and can abuse the Packers run defense. For all their struggles, the Rams defense remains a top-tier unit which should harass Rodgers all game.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

A week to rest, a good young receiver back from injury and tough talk from Rodgers about scoring in the 30s every week. Green Bay can still sneak into the playoffs, but they must win here at home.

Over the years, Green Bay has owned the Rams here are 10-2 SU. They have also won five straight Monday Nighters and 8 of 9 going back several seasons.

Rams Packers Pick

You can get Rodgers OVER 1.5 TDs at -104 at FanDuel and we see him getting 2-3. We are going to parlay that a Packers cover, because we see this game getting out of hand for the home team.

Rams Packers Anytime TD Picks

Romeo Doubs +370 – He returns from injury after developing a rapport with Rodgers earlier in the season. We don’t expect Jalen Ramsay on Doubs, so opportunities will arise.

Cam Akers +150 – Green Bay doesn’t stop the run and LA needs to run the ball. Akers also needs to start proving himself for next season, proving he won’t fumble the rock all the time.

Packers Rams Betting Trends

Packers are 13-0 SU in their last 13 games played in December.

Rams are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games at Green Bay

Rams are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 games played in December.

Packers have won 5 straight MNF games and 8-1 SU past 9

Packers are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games as the favorite.

Bet LA GB!!

