Rams Colts Betting Pick, Props, Trends

Sean McVay has got his teams off to a hot start the last two years. The Rams are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in September. They destroyed the Bears on Sunday night football, unleashing a new Matthew Stafford-led offense.

The defense forced two turnovers and forced the Bears into a short passing game. The Bears did not have a pass travel longer than 15 yards.

The Colts struggled in their season opener, losing to the Seahawks 28-16. At no point in the game did it look like the Colts were the better football team. Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t play awful, but the offense as a whole struggled to move the ball. The Colts are 5-21 in their last 26 games as the underdog, including losing eight straight games.

Rams Colts Odds: Indianapolis +3.5, Total 48 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams could not have gotten off to a better start. Stafford and the offense looked incredible. It was exactly what Sean McVay was looking for when he traded for Stafford. He traded for Stafford and signed guys like DeSean Jackson to get a more downfield offense, and it worked to perfection. Stafford had two touchdowns over 50-yards.

Good thing the Colts struggled to stop the deep ball last week. Russell Wilson’s yards per attempt last week against the Colts defense was 11, which is an astonishing number. Wilson had 18 completions for 254 yards and connected deep multiple times.

Why the Colts can cover the spread

It was not an ideal start to the season for new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. He fumbled on a critical quarterback sneak late in the game, which put the nail in the coffin. I will say that there is no way the Colts are as bad as they looked last week.

The Colts need to get their run game going. Jonathan Taylor only had 56 yards on 17 carries last week and will look to bounce back against the Rams run defense. David Montgomery was able to run the ball nicely against the Rams last week. He had 108 yards on 16 carries and proved that is the way to attack this defense. Don’t try and throw the ball against Jalen Ramsey.

Rams Colts Betting Pick

The Rams at only -3.5 is a steal. The Colts aren’t as bad as they looked last week, but the Rams will win this game by a touchdown.

Rams -3.5

LA Rams vs Indianapolis Colts Props

Carson Wentz OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards

Wentz loves rolling out in the pocket and making plays with his legs. He had 23 rushing yards last week and should be pressured enough to take off a few times. Get it early at FanDuel.

Darrell Henderson Jr OVER 2.5 Receptions

You get this one at +140, according to DraftKings. He was the primary running back in Week 1, playing 94% of the snaps.

Matthew Stafford OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Now this one is -140, according to DraftKings, but it will balance nicely with the Henderson pick. Stafford threw for three touchdowns last week, while Wilson had four against the Colts.

Colts Rams Betting Trends

Colts are 5-21 SU in their last 26 games as underdog, including eight straight

Rams 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in September.

Rams are 14-2 in their last 16 games vs AFC South teams

UNDER is 17-4 Rams’ last 21 games as the favorite

Rams Colts Betting Pick