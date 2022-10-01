Rams 49ers Betting Prediction, MNF Dog & UNDER?

Why the Rams can Cover

LA has lost six straight regular-season games to the 49ers, but vanquished them in the playoffs, which may have started a new streak. The Rams run defense ranks 10th at the moment and San Francisco will find it tougher in the trenches minus Williams.

Matthew Stafford has more INTs than TDs this year, but an improving ground game combined with Cooper Kupp dual threat (he is -135 to score a TD at FanDuel) suggests they can move the ball. The DL is gonna get after Jimmy G hard.

For some reason, the 49ers like to lose in Week 4 – six seasons in a row.

Why the 49ers can Cover

San Fran has dominated the Rams, but counting on Jimmy G after his Week 3 performance against the Broncos is being risky with your cash. Still, the defense ranks Top 5 in most categories and can keep this thing tight.

They own an 11-3 ATS mark over 14 games with the Rams and have been an excellent Monday Night bet (14-4 ATS past 18 games).

Rams 49ers Betting Prediction

We like the Rams to resume their own streak against the 49ers here, probably in a low-scoring game. The 49ers have played 10 UNDERs in 11 games. This feels like 17-13 or something, making us more comfortable with the UNDER 42.5 than the spread. If you want to bet both, we play dog and UNDER.

Rams 49ers Betting Trends

UNDER is 10-1 San Francisco’s last 11 games.

49ers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games against LA Rams.

Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Monday.

OVER is 16-6 LA Rams’ last 22 games as the underdog.

49ers have lost 6 straight Week 4 games – why? No idea.

49ers are 14-4 ATS in their last 18 games played on a Monday.