Rams 49ers Betting Prediction, MNF Dog & UNDER?

There is plenty of star power in this NFC West battle but the injury to a lesser-known commodity will decide this Week 4 Monday Nighter in favor of the LA Rams.
That absence is OT Trent Williams, the league’s top offensive lineman and quiet architect of the San Francisco ground attack. Without him, it’s a tough slog for the running backs which forces Jimmy Garoppolo into a bigger role than he wants.
Both teams play heavy and hard on defense and this game could be another MNF UNDER play.
Rams 49ers Betting Prediction: SF -1.5, Total 42.5 | Matchup Stats