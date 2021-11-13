October 18, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson (43) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rams 49ers Prediction, Monday Night Football Props

November 13, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The San Francisco 49ers have lost eight straight at home and sit 1-11 in their last 12 games hosting NFL foes. They have covered the spread just twice all season and now catch only 3.5 points hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. 

Do the oddsmakers know something that we don’t? The Rams are 7-2 and in first place in the NFC West and are still a small road favorite. Betting great teams coming off a significant loss is a strong handicapping angle and the Rams are coming off a 28-16 beatdown on Sunday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans.

It’s not like the 49ers are playing great football right now. There is plenty of value on the Rams at -4 at FanDuel

Rams 49ers Prediction: Odds SF +3.5, Total 49 at FanDuel | Matchup Report 

Why the Los Angeles Rams will cover the spread

The Rams are the definition of all-in. They just signed Odell Beckham Jr. after being released by the Browns, and Von Miller will make his debut for the Rams after being acquired right before the trade deadline. 

The Rams offense only scored 16 points last week, but that is an outlier considering how good they have played the previous eight games. The Rams are third in EPA per play and second in offensive DVOA, checking all the analytic boxes. 

The 49ers had an embarrassing performance last week against the depleted Arizona Cardinals. They beat the 49ers without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, so what makes bettors think they can beat the Rams when fully healthy?

Why the San Francisco 49ers will cover the spread

The 49ers will have to follow the Titans formula from last week, which is to get after Matthew Stafford. The Rams offensive line has taken a tumble the last couple of weeks, allowing six sacks during that stretch. 

Deebo Samuel has to be the focal point of this offense going forward. In two of the 49ers’ three wins, Samuel had over 175 receiving yards. If the 49ers can get him the ball early and often, they can keep this game close. 

The Niners are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games played on a Monday and have dominated the Rams ATS lately at 8-3 the past 1 meetings.

Rams 49ers Prediction

This seems like the perfect “get right” game for the Rams. The 49ers are going in the wrong direction, losers of five of their last six games. Take the Rams.

Rams -3.5

49ers Rams Monday Night Betting Trends

49ers have lost eight straight at home and 1-11 SU past 12

OVER in 16-5 LA Rams’ last 21 Monday road games

Rams are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against San Francisco.

49ers are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games played on a Monday

