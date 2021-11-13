Rams 49ers Prediction, Monday Night Football Props

The San Francisco 49ers have lost eight straight at home and sit 1-11 in their last 12 games hosting NFL foes. They have covered the spread just twice all season and now catch only 3.5 points hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
Do the oddsmakers know something that we don’t? The Rams are 7-2 and in first place in the NFC West and are still a small road favorite. Betting great teams coming off a significant loss is a strong handicapping angle and the Rams are coming off a 28-16 beatdown on Sunday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans.
It’s not like the 49ers are playing great football right now. There is plenty of value on the Rams at -4 at FanDuel.
Rams 49ers Prediction: Odds SF +3.5, Total 49 at FanDuel | Matchup Report