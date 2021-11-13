Rams 49ers Prediction, Monday Night Football Props

Why the Los Angeles Rams will cover the spread

The Rams are the definition of all-in. They just signed Odell Beckham Jr. after being released by the Browns, and Von Miller will make his debut for the Rams after being acquired right before the trade deadline.

The Rams offense only scored 16 points last week, but that is an outlier considering how good they have played the previous eight games. The Rams are third in EPA per play and second in offensive DVOA, checking all the analytic boxes.

The 49ers had an embarrassing performance last week against the depleted Arizona Cardinals. They beat the 49ers without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, so what makes bettors think they can beat the Rams when fully healthy?

Why the San Francisco 49ers will cover the spread

The 49ers will have to follow the Titans formula from last week, which is to get after Matthew Stafford. The Rams offensive line has taken a tumble the last couple of weeks, allowing six sacks during that stretch.

Deebo Samuel has to be the focal point of this offense going forward. In two of the 49ers’ three wins, Samuel had over 175 receiving yards. If the 49ers can get him the ball early and often, they can keep this game close.

The Niners are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games played on a Monday and have dominated the Rams ATS lately at 8-3 the past 1 meetings.

Rams 49ers Prediction

This seems like the perfect “get right” game for the Rams. The 49ers are going in the wrong direction, losers of five of their last six games. Take the Rams.

Rams -3.5

49ers Rams Monday Night Betting Trends

49ers have lost eight straight at home and 1-11 SU past 12

OVER in 16-5 LA Rams’ last 21 Monday road games

Rams are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against San Francisco.

49ers are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games played on a Monday