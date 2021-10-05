Rams Seahawks Betting Pick, TNF Props, Trends

Under Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams have bounced back nicely off a loss. They are 13-7-1 ATS off a loss, third-best in the NFL since 2017 and they are small road favorites (+2.5 at FanDuel as of Tuesday) in Seattle where they have lost 13 of their last 17 trips.

The Rams come off that ugly 37-20 beatdown from the Arizona Cardinals. But throwing away last week, McVay has been terrific against his division. He is 15-10-1 ATS against the NFC West, also third-best in the NFL since 2017.

The Seahawks are coming off a huge divisional win over the San Francisco 49ers, getting outgained 457 to 234 but still winning 28-21. More importantly, Seattle owns a dangerous 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games as underdogs and have won 9 straight Thursday games (8-1-2 ATS in their past 11). Russell Wilson only threw for 149 yards, but he threw for two touchdowns and ran one in.

Rams Seahawks Odds: Seattle +2.5, Total 54.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why L.A Rams can cover the spread

The Rams got their butts kicked on Sunday. The Cardinals were leading 34-13, heading into the 4th quarter, and controlled the game from beginning to end. This is the first sign of adversity for this Rams team, considering they were 3-0.

The Rams should be able to take advantage of this Seahawks defense. They are 28th in passing yards allowed and are Football Outsiders’ 24th ranked DVOA defense. The Rams have the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL. This is a great matchup for the Rams offense.

Why Seattle Seahawks can cover the spread

After getting lit up by Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, the Seahawks bounced back nicely and took care of the 49ers. The defense forced Jimmy Garappolo into an ugly interception that was the turning point of the game.

The Rams defense has not been close to what it was last year. They are 20th in defensive DVOA, after finishing 1st last year. They have allowed 24 or more points in three straight games. Russell Wilson is off to a great start this season. He is 6th in completion percentage and has been extremely efficient.

Rams Seahawks Betting Pick

I love taking a favorite after coming off a butt-kicking. The Rams are only 2.5 point favorites. Sign me up.

L.A Rams -2.5

Anytime TD Picks – Thursday Night Props

Tyler Higbee +200

Higbee has had five or more targets in three of the Rams’ four games. The Seahawks have already allowed two touchdowns to tight ends.

Russell Wilson +300

The Rams have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks. They have already allowed two rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks.

DeSean Jackson +300

The Seahawks have allowed the 9th most receiving yards to wide receivers. Jackson can get over the top of the defense.

Seattle LA Rams Betting Trends

Seahawks won 9 straight Thursdays, 10-1 SU in their last 11 (8-1-2 ATS)

Seahawks are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games played in October.

UNDER is 10-2 LA Rams’ last 12 games played in October.

LA Rams are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games when playing on the road against Seattle.

Rams played 6 straight OVERs

Rams are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games at Seattle

Seahawks are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games when playing as the underdog

