Rams Bucs Pick, Tampa Covers at Home

When the NFL schedule came out, this was expected to be one of the Games of the Year, an NFC playoff game rematch between Tampa Bay and the LA Rams.
After both teams lost three of their last four, the Bucs-Rams game is instead just another betting opportunity that probably dooms the loser to missing the playoffs.
Tom Brady has lost three in a row, but his Bucs lay three points at home. If either team is counting on historical Week 9 success to guide them, both are in trouble: the Rams are 2-10 SU and the Bucs are 1-10 SU.
Rams Bucs Picks: Odds TB -3, Total 42.5 | Matchup Stats