Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) run the ball for a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Bucs Pick, Tampa Covers at Home

November 04, 2022 - Trend Dummy

When the NFL schedule came out, this was expected to be one of the Games of the Year, an NFC playoff game rematch between Tampa Bay and the LA Rams.

After both teams lost three of their last four, the Bucs-Rams game is instead just another betting opportunity that probably dooms the loser to missing the playoffs.

Tom Brady has lost three in a row, but his Bucs lay three points at home. If either team is counting on historical Week 9 success to guide them, both are in trouble: the Rams are 2-10 SU and the Bucs are 1-10 SU.

Rams Bucs Picks: Odds TB -3, Total 42.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Rams can cover the spread

LA has covered six straight trips to Tampa Bay, so the trend definitely points to a Rams cover. The Rams defense cans till turn it on, especially on a stationary QB like Brady, who will need to get the ball out fast before Aaron Donald arrives.

Why the Buccaneers can cover the spread

Tampa is at home and in better shape than the Rams. LA has been giving up big plays, Matthew Stafford has been a turnover machine and neither Cooper Kupp (ankle) nor Tyler Higbee (neck) are 100 per cent healthy.

Rams Bucs Pick

These are the last two Super Bowl winners, but clearly not playing like it. In handicapping two bad teams, we play the small home chalk. In handicapping two slumping teams, we play the team looking closer to bucking the slump – in both cases, this is Tampa Bay -3.

Tampa Bay Rams Anytime TD Prop Picks

Coming soon…

Rams Bucs Betting Trends

Rams are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games against Tampa Bay.

LA Rams are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games played in Week 9.

Bucs are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games played in Week 9.

Rams are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games at Tampa Bay.

Rams are 2-10 SU, 2-9-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in Week 9.

