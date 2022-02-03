LA Rams Will Win Super Bowl 56

The LA Rams own the better roster, and its not even close on defense, which is supposed to win championships. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are arguably the two best players in this game, and both will be crucial to the outcome.

Donald has a favorable matchup against the Bengals’ offensive line, which gave up the most sacks in the league. And it has not gotten better in the playoffs. Just two weeks ago in the Divisional Round, the Tennessee Titans had nine sacks, and more importantly, star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons had three of those.

If Donald can replicate that production from Simmons, it will be impossible for the Bengals to pull off another win. And it might make Donald’s 17-1 Super Bowl MVP odds very tempting.

The Rams were favored by 4.5 points (Feb. 3 lines per FanDuel Sportsbook), home of awesome Super Bowl bonus offers for new customers (especially those from Louisiana and New York who just went live with legalized online football betting in 2022).