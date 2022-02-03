Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LA Rams Will Win Super Bowl 56

February 03, 2022 - Brenden Deeg

The LA Rams own the better roster, and its not even close on defense, which is supposed to win championships. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are arguably the two best players in this game, and both will be crucial to the outcome. 

Donald has a favorable matchup against the Bengals’ offensive line, which gave up the most sacks in the league. And it has not gotten better in the playoffs. Just two weeks ago in the Divisional Round, the Tennessee Titans had nine sacks, and more importantly, star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons had three of those.

If Donald can replicate that production from Simmons, it will be impossible for the Bengals to pull off another win. And it might make Donald’s 17-1 Super Bowl MVP odds very tempting.

The Rams were favored by 4.5 points (Feb. 3 lines per FanDuel Sportsbook).

Why LA Rams Will Win Super Bowl 56

Jalen Ramsey can handle Ja’Marr Chase

Ramsey was the top cornerback in the NFL this year, according to PFF. He will be tasked with shutting down Ja’Marr Chase, and there isn’t a better person in the NFL to do that job. 

Chase tends to struggle against longer, more physical cornerbacks. Chase’s worst game as a pro came against the Denver Broncos and Patrick Surtain, who played tough man coverage against him. I expect Ramsey to do the same. 

Are the Bengals really this “team of destiny?”

Yes, the Bengals have been a great story, but let’s be honest – luck has played a big part of this run through the AFC. 

First off, the Las Vegas Raiders should have beaten them in the Wild Card Round. Rich Bisaccia was conservative and chose field goals over first downs, which hurt them in the end. They almost scored at the end of the game to ultimately win it. 

Getting sacked nine times in a game and winning is almost unheard of. If it weren’t for Ryan Tannehill throwing three interceptions and completely choking late in the game, they would have lost to Tennessee.

The Bengals have struggled against NFC opponents, going 2-11-1 in their last 14 games vs. NFC teams.

Can Von Miller get another Super Bowl MVP trophy?

If you’re looking to take a swing at the MVP odds, I would take a swing on Von Miller at +5000 at FanDuel. He is the last defensive player to win the trophy and has been very productive lately, with seven sacks in his previous seven games. 

What if you really like the Bengals?

