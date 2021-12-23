Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; ESPN College Football logo on a tv camera prior to the game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona St Wisconsin Pick

December 23, 2021 - National Football Post

Wisconsin  Badgers finished the season on an 8-1 run SU with a 5-3 ATS record, earning them a trip to Nevada to face Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Big Ten’s 6th-place team were favored in all nine games and on they’re 6-3 SU and ATS in their last nine road games. They have also been a great bet at bowl season, 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven bowl games. But they are just 1-5 SU recently vs the Pac 12.

As a bowl game favorite (they were laying a TD in mid-December at Draft Kings) they’re 4-2 SU and 2-3-1 ATS in their last six. Check out Las Vegas Bowl betting stats before kickoff.

Arizona St Sun Devils vs. Wisconsin Badgers (-7/42) – Matchup Report

Arizona State was 8-4 SU and 5-7 ATS this season, finishing fourth in the Pac 12. As an underdog, the Sun Devils were 2-4 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six, but a respectable 10-6 ATS in their last 16. Interestingly, they have been a money-maker vs the Big Ten, going 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games.

The Sun Devils are 3-7 SU and ATS in their last 10 bowl games. In all three SU wins they were favored. As an underdog in bowl games, they’ve lost six in a row SU with a 1-5 ATS record. Arizona State has played in the Las Vegas Bowl twice before and lost both games SU and ATS.

They last played in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2018 when they lost to Fresno State 31-20 as 6-point underdogs.

The Badgers and Sun Devils split two previous matchups both SU and ATS. In both matchups the favorite won but failed to cover the spread. Arizona State has had a lot of success against Big Ten opponents with an 8-2 record SU and ATS in their last 10 matchups. Wisconsin is 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in their last six games against opponents from the Pac-12.

Las Vegas Bowl Betting Trends

ASU 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Badgers are 1-5 SU in their last 6 vs Pac-12 schools

Badgers are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games as the favorite

ASU are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Big Ten

LV Bowl

