Raiders Bengals Pick, Vegas Covers in Cincy?

Why the Raiders will cover the spread

The Raiders defense has stepped up during their four-game winning streak. They are fourth in EPA per rush allowed and third in success rate allowed, which is spectacular considering they allowed 48 points to the Chiefs in Week 14.

The Raiders’ strengths match up well with the Bengals’ weaknesses. The Raiders can get after the quarterback, as they are eighth in pass rush win rate and have Maxx Crosby, who has emerged as a top pass rusher. The Bengals struggle in pass protection, as they are 30th in pass block win rate and 30th in sacks allowed.

The Bengals are 1-7 SU in their last eight games on a Saturday.

Why the Bengals will cover the spread

Joe Burrow is PFFs second-ranked quarterback, and his play will be critical to the Bengals covering this game. They are 4-1 in games he has thrown for over 300 yards and has thrown for over 440 yards in back-to-back games.

The Bengals’ defense has been a very underrated unit. They are 12th in EPA per play on defense and have Trey Hendrickson and Chidobe Awuzie, who have blossomed into the leaders of this team.

The Raiders are 0-6 ATS in their last six games at Cincinnati, and they have not won as a playoff dog since winning Super Bowl 28 in 1984.

Raiders Bengals Betting Pick

Underdogs are 15-3 ATS in the wildcard round over the last four years. This is not a good matchup for the Bengals.

Raiders +5.5

Cincinnati Las Vegas Betting Trends

Bengals 0-8 SU, 0-7-1 ATS in playoffs since Jan. 1991 when Boomer Esiason beat Cody Carlson’s Houston Oilers 41-14

Raiders have not won as a playoff dog since winning Super Bowl 28 in 1984.

Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games against Las Vegas

Raiders are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games at Cincinnati.

Bengals are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games played on a Saturday.

OVER is 11-3 Cincinnati’s last 14 games as the favorite.