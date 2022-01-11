Raiders Bengals Pick, Vegas Covers in Cincy?

One team hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991 and the other hasn’t won as a playoff underdog since 1984.
So when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card weekend, bettors can’t rely on playoff history to help them decide if Cincy should be favored by 5.5 points (as of Tuesday at FanDuel). The Bengals are 0-8 SU, 0-7-1 ATS in the playoffs since Boomer Esiason led them to victory in Jan. 1991.
The Raiders, one of the league’s hottest teams, have won four straight games including upsets of the Colts and Chargers. These teams are closer than oddsmakers are letting on. The Raiders are going to keep this game close.
Raiders Bengals Betting Pick, Odds: CIN -5.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report