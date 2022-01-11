Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Bengals Pick, Vegas Covers in Cincy?

January 11, 2022 - Brenden Deeg

One team hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991 and the other hasn’t won as a playoff underdog since 1984.

So when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card weekend, bettors can’t rely on playoff history to help them decide if Cincy should be favored by 5.5 points (as of Tuesday at FanDuel). The Bengals are 0-8 SU, 0-7-1 ATS in the playoffs since Boomer Esiason led them to victory in Jan. 1991. 

The Raiders, one of the league’s hottest teams, have won four straight games including upsets of the Colts and Chargers. These teams are closer than oddsmakers are letting on. The Raiders are going to keep this game close. 

Raiders Bengals Betting Pick, Odds: CIN -5.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Raiders will cover the spread

The Raiders defense has stepped up during their four-game winning streak. They are fourth in EPA per rush allowed and third in success rate allowed, which is spectacular considering they allowed 48 points to the Chiefs in Week 14. 

The Raiders’ strengths match up well with the Bengals’ weaknesses. The Raiders can get after the quarterback, as they are eighth in pass rush win rate and have Maxx Crosby, who has emerged as a top pass rusher. The Bengals struggle in pass protection, as they are 30th in pass block win rate and 30th in sacks allowed. 

The Bengals are 1-7 SU in their last eight games on a Saturday.

Why the Bengals will cover the spread

Joe Burrow is PFFs second-ranked quarterback, and his play will be critical to the Bengals covering this game. They are 4-1 in games he has thrown for over 300 yards and has thrown for over 440 yards in back-to-back games. 

The Bengals’ defense has been a very underrated unit. They are 12th in EPA per play on defense and have Trey Hendrickson and Chidobe Awuzie, who have blossomed into the leaders of this team. 

The Raiders are 0-6 ATS in their last six games at Cincinnati, and they have not won as a playoff dog since winning Super Bowl 28 in 1984.

Raiders Bengals Betting Pick

Underdogs are 15-3 ATS in the wildcard round over the last four years. This is not a good matchup for the Bengals. 

Raiders +5.5

Cincinnati Las Vegas Betting Trends

Bengals 0-8 SU, 0-7-1 ATS in playoffs since Jan. 1991 when Boomer Esiason beat Cody Carlson’s Houston Oilers 41-14

Raiders have not won as a playoff dog since winning Super Bowl 28 in 1984.

Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games against Las Vegas

Raiders are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games at Cincinnati.

Bengals are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games played on a Saturday.

OVER is 11-3 Cincinnati’s last 14 games as the favorite.

Bet LV CIN

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Jan 15th, 4:30 PM

Las Vegas +6.5 -110

Cincinnati -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 15th, 8:15 PM

New England +4.5 -110

Buffalo -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia +10 +100

Tampa Bay -10 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 4:30 PM

San Francisco +3 -110

Dallas -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 8:15 PM

Pittsburgh +13.5 -110

Kansas City -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 17th, 8:15 PM

Arizona +4.5 -110

LA Rams -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats