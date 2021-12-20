Raiders Browns Pick, Check Covid List

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas should be the physically healthier team, but they have been an emotional wreck off the field this year with the Coach Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs fiascos. They remain a Top 10 offense, but have failed to score more than 16 points in their recent five losses (they are 1-5 SU).

Baker Mayfield may get off the Covid list, but he has been banged up anyway and Nick Mullens could be the Browns option. Combine that with the fact the Browns ride a 3-9 ATS home streak and never cover the spread on Mondays and you have an opening for Vegas to cover.

The Raiders are 9-3 ATS in their last dozen Monday Nighters.

Why the Browns can cover

Mullens isn’t terrible. Can’t believe I am typing that as a justification for a team covering the spread. The Browns may get a bunch of players off the Covid list and they face a small spread at home against a disastrous foe.

They still have Nick Chubb (Kareem Hunt is out) and he is capable of a monster game. The Browns might need it. The Browns normally boast a beastly pass rush which would change the complexion of this game, but most of those players are questionable too.

Raiders Browns Betting Pick

Watch the Covid list updates very closely. If we had to make a pick right now, it would be UNDER 41.

Browns Raiders Prop Picks, Anytime TD Scorer

David Njoku +300 at FanDuel

He has nine targets and a touchdown in his last two games.

DeSean Jackson +450

These odds are too good to pass up.

Zay Jones +470

Zay Jones has played over 80% of the snaps in back to back games.

Raiders Browns Betting Trends

Raiders are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games

OVER is 11-3 Las Vegas’ last 14 conference games

Raiders are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games played in Week 15.

Raiders 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Monday.

Browns are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games at home

Browns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Monday.