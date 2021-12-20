Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Browns Pick, Check Covid List

December 20, 2021 - Trend Dummy

We get a Covid-induced Monday Night double-header with Cleveland slowly getting players back and now sitting a small home favorites against Las Vegas.

Cleveland still had 25 players on the Covid list Sunday afternoon, but check the list before placing money on this game. The line opened -6.5 for the Browns, then swung all the way back to the Raiders and was sitting Cleveland -3 as of Monday morning.

The Raiders are probably annoyed by all this – and the fact the game was postponed from Saturday – but their season long ago fell off the rails so they are not a reliable bet regardless of the situation.

Raiders Browns Betting Pick, Odds: CLE -3, Total 41 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas should be the physically healthier team, but they have been an emotional wreck off the field this year with the Coach Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs fiascos. They remain a Top 10 offense, but have failed to score more than 16 points in their recent five losses (they are 1-5 SU).

Baker Mayfield may get off the Covid list, but he has been banged up anyway and Nick Mullens could be the Browns option. Combine that with the fact the Browns ride a 3-9 ATS home streak and never cover the spread on Mondays and you have an opening for Vegas to cover.

The Raiders are 9-3 ATS in their last dozen Monday Nighters.

Why the Browns can cover

Mullens isn’t terrible. Can’t believe I am typing that as a justification for a team covering the spread. The Browns may get a bunch of players off the Covid list and they face a small spread at home against a disastrous foe.

They still have Nick Chubb (Kareem Hunt is out) and he is capable of a monster game. The Browns might need it. The Browns normally boast a beastly pass rush which would change the complexion of this game, but most of those players are questionable too.

Raiders Browns Betting Pick

Watch the Covid list updates very closely. If we had to make a pick right now, it would be UNDER 41.

Browns Raiders Prop Picks, Anytime TD Scorer

David Njoku +300 at FanDuel

He has nine targets and a touchdown in his last two games.

DeSean Jackson +450

These odds are too good to pass up.

Zay Jones +470

Zay Jones has played over 80% of the snaps in back to back games.

Raiders Browns Betting Trends

Raiders are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games

OVER is 11-3 Las Vegas’ last 14 conference games

Raiders are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games played in Week 15.

Raiders 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Monday.

Browns are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games at home

Browns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Monday.

 

Bet LV CLE

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 20th, 5:00 PM

Las Vegas -1 -110

Cleveland +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 8:15 PM

Minnesota -4 -110

Chicago +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 7:00 PM

Seattle +6 -110

LA Rams -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 7:00 PM

Washington +8.5 -110

Philadelphia -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 23rd, 8:20 PM

San Francisco +1 -110

Tennessee -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

Cleveland +7 -110

Green Bay -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 8:15 PM

Indianapolis +5 -110

Arizona -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -3.5 -110

Minnesota +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -10.5 -110

Houston +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +9 -110

Philadelphia -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo +2 -110

New England -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -11 -110

Carolina +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +1.5 -110

NY Jets -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +6.5 -110

Atlanta -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore +2.5 -110

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:05 PM

Chicago +7 -110

Seattle -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:25 PM

Denver +1 -110

Las Vegas -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:25 PM

Pittsburgh +9.5 -110

Kansas City -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:20 PM

Washington +9.5 -110

Dallas -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 8:15 PM

Miami +3.5 -110

New Orleans -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats