Raiders Browns Pick, Check Covid List

We get a Covid-induced Monday Night double-header with Cleveland slowly getting players back and now sitting a small home favorites against Las Vegas.
Cleveland still had 25 players on the Covid list Sunday afternoon, but check the list before placing money on this game. The line opened -6.5 for the Browns, then swung all the way back to the Raiders and was sitting Cleveland -3 as of Monday morning.
The Raiders are probably annoyed by all this – and the fact the game was postponed from Saturday – but their season long ago fell off the rails so they are not a reliable bet regardless of the situation.
Raiders Browns Betting Pick, Odds: CLE -3, Total 41 at FanDuel | Matchup Report