Raiders Cowboys – Dallas covers easily

Dallas Cowboys fans should take a deep breath and relax after last week’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. This team is still 7-3 and, when healthy, have a top-five offense in the NFL.

This is a perfect week for bettors to back Dallas, as this has all the makings of a big bounce-back victory. They are still 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games and 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are a dead team walking, losers of three in a row, and coming off an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs’ offense destroyed the Raiders’ defense in Week 10, and I expect the Cowboys to do the same on Thanksgiving.

Take the Cowboys -7.5 at FanDuel

Raiders Cowboys Prediction, Odds: Dallas -7.5, Total 50.5 FanDuel | Matchup Stats

Why the Las Vegas Raiders will cover the spread

This is a must-win game if this team wants to stay in the playoff hunt. And they might have some Thursday Night luck on their side as the Cowboys tend to perform poorly on short rest (3-9 ATS past 12 Thursdays).

Dallas has some injury problems that the Raiders can take advantage of. Tyron Smith looks like he will get the start at left tackle. However, he is battling a lingering ankle injury. The strength of the Raiders is their pass rush as they are 11th in sacks and 8th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric.

Why the Dallas Cowboys will cover the spread

The Cowboys are banged up, but all signs point to Smith and CeeDee Lamb getting the start. Their offense is a different animal with those guys in the lineup. It was noticeable when Lamb left the game, as their offense stalled.

The Raiders offense has been pitiful the last three games, as they are 25th in EPA per play on offense and haven’t eclipsed 20 points in a game during that stretch. The Cowboys’ defense has been a pleasant surprise this season, and should have no problem slowing down this offense.

Raiders Cowboys Prediction

This has all the makings of a “get right” game for Dallas. This spread should be closer to 10 points.

Cowboys -7.5

Cowboys Raiders Betting Trends

Cowboys are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

Cowboys are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 Thursday home games.

Cowboys 5-1 ATS past 6 as favorites