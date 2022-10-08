Raiders Chiefs Pick, MNF Goes OVER

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

Las Vegas finally won in Week 4, and were impressive in beating Denver. But Denver is not Kansas City. The Raiders rank fourth in scoring, while the Chiefs are just 25th in points allowed. And the Chiefs are even worse defending the pass at home, ranking 30th after four weeks.

The Raiders have been a good MNF bet (7-3 ATS in their last 10). And they can always hope that a weird trend of KC faltering in Week 5 (4-10 SU past 14 seasons) continues so they can sneak in a cover here.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

KC has stomped on the Raiders lately. Some proof? 48-9. 41-14. 40-9. 35-3. All in the past few seasons and the Chiefs offense somehow might be better now and they gashed the previously stout Tampa Bay run defense for 189 yards last week.

Overall, they are 13-2 SU against the Raiders and face a relatively small spread here. Only one of the last 8 meetings saw a spread smaller than a TD.

Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Pick

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco running wild, think of the fun options that open up for Patrick Mahomes and the passing game. We see KC racing to another big lead and Vegas countering late. We see this as a safe OVER 51 play.

Chiefs Raiders Betting Trends

Chiefs are 37-5 SU in their last 42 divisional games

Chiefs are 13-2 SU in their last 15 vs Las Vegas.

Raiders are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Monday.

Chiefs are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games played in Week 5.

Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games played on a Monday.

More Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Pick info coming soon ….