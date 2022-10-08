Raiders Chiefs Pick, MNF Goes OVER

Wanna bet against the Kansas City Chiefs in this divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders? KC wrecks the AFC West to the tune of 37-5 SU in 42 recent games.
Wanna bet against them on Monday Night? Not very profitable either, as their 7-1-1 ATS streak in nine recent MNF games demonstrates.
So how does Las Vegas cover as a 7-point dog, knowing they have lost to the Chiefs by at least a TD in seven of their past eight meetings? Pray for a weird Week 5 trend to continue…
Las Vegas Kansas City Pick: Odds KC -7, Total 51 – Matchup Report