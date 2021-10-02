Raiders Chargers Betting Pick, Props, MNF Preview

Not only are Raiders 3-0 and off to a hot start, but they have been money on the road lately. In their last nine road games, they are 7-2 ATS and will head to Los Angeles to take on the L.A Chargers in Monday Night Football.

The Raiders are the most impressive undefeated team thus far. They have wins over the Ravens, Steelers, and Dolphins and lead the league in yards per game by a wide margin.

The Chargers are coming off an upset win over the Chiefs in a game they were 7.5 point underdogs. They intercepted Patrick Mahomes and forced him to a 64.6 QBR rating, his lowest of the season.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley did a brilliant job of changing up his coverages, going with man coverage 66% of the time, which was a curveball from what they usually run. Staley is one of the smartest young minds in football and will be tasked with stopping the NFL’s leading passer.

Raiders Chargers Odds: LA -, Total 51.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

Derek Carr is off to a terrific start. He is first in the NFL in passing yards and looks like the best version of himself since Jon Gruden took over. Carr’s supporting cast has stepped up this year. A name to watch for the rest of the year is Hunter Renfrow. He has ten catches for 134 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks.

Look for tight end Darren Waller to have a big game. The Chargers are 24th in receiving yards allowed to tight ends, and Waller is one of the best in the league. He already has 224 yards through three games.

Why L.A Chargers can cover the spread

Quarterback Justin Herbert completely outplayed Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. He threw for four touchdowns and was making some insane throws down the field. His arm strength and ability to escape the pocket continue to amaze me.

The Raiders run offense has been atrocious this year. Football Outsiders has Vegas as the 30th ranked DVOA run offense, and they are 25th in rushing yards per game. If the Chargers’ defense can do what they did to Mahomes last week, they will win this game with ease.

Raiders Chargers Betting Pick

The Raiders hot start will come to an end this week. If you can’t run on the Chargers, you will have problems. Chargers win and cover the spread.

Chargers -3

Chargers Raiders Monday Night Anytime TD Picks

Jared Cook +200

It’s about time Cook finds the end zone. The Raiders are 21st in receptions allowed to tight ends.

Justin Herbert +250

Herbert has eight carries in his last two games. The Raiders have allowed the second-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season.

Hunter Renfrow +260

Renfrow has been a target machine through three weeks. He has 22 targets through three weeks, and he scored a touchdown last week.

Monday Night Football Trends

OVER is 12-2 LA Chargers’ last 14 games played in Week 4.

UNDER is 26-8 last 34 meetings at Chargers

Las Vegas 9-2 ATS in their last 11 Monday Night games.

OVER is 9-2 Las Vegas’ last 11 conference games

OVER is 15-4 Las Vegas’ last 19 games.

Chargers 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games at LA Chargers

Chargers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

Raiders are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games played in Week 4.

Raiders 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the underdog.

UNDER is 15-6 LA Chargers’ last 21 home games.

Chargers have lost 6 straight MNF games SU