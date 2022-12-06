Raiders Rams Pick, Vegas Covers 6

The Rams are a surprising disaster, the Raiders are a surprising late surge and it would be a surprise if the Thursday Nighter goes according to plan.
Las Vegas visits the LA Rams, defending champions who ride a 6-game losing skid as 6-point home dogs to a mediocre Raiders squad that inexplicably rides a 3-game win streak.
But what happens when the Raiders are road chalk? They never cover. What happens to them in Week 14s? They never cover. And what happens when the Rams play AFC teams? They never cover.
Raiders Rams Pick: Odds LAR +6, Total 44.5 | Matchup Stats