Raiders Rams Pick, Vegas Covers 6

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

Vegas has won three in a row to move to 5-7 and visits a hopeless Rams team that has lost six in a row and seems to have no spark. Contrast that with Vegas, which boasts RB Josh Jacobs exploding and with QB Derek Carr and WR Davante Adams playing red-zone catch each week.

The Rams are decimated by injury (Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matt Stafford) and have no hope to make the playoffs. They might mail this one in, especially on a short week.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

LA has covered 5 straight against the Raiders, who have improved but have also been lucky in its season turnaround. The Rams are 12-3-1 ATS in 16 recent games when the calendar flips to December and are catching a lot of points at home against a team that is 0-8 ATS in its last eight tries as a road favorite.

Raiders Rams Pick

Six of the Raiders’ seven losses have been by one score. But all five of their victories have been by at least six points, which is the spread here (as of Tuesday at FanDuel Sportsbook). The Raiders remain in the hunt and we like them to bust their ATS road chalk losing skid and cover the number here.

Rams Raiders Betting Trends

Rams are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 non-conference games

UNDER is 9-2 LA Rams’ last 11 non-conference

Raiders are 3-16 ATS and SU in their last 19 games played in Week 14.

Rams have covered 5 straight vs Raiders

Rams have lost 6 straight and 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 games

Rams are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games played in December.

Raiders are 0-8 ATS last 8 games as road favorites