Chargers Chiefs Pick, Anytime TD Props

Kansas City has been dominant at home and dominant within the division, but have lost three of their past four home games to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Will the new-look Chargers be able to build off their Week 1 success and knock off the Chiefs at home for the third year in a row?
The spread has inched up to four points at Draft Kings Sportsbook, which makes the Chiefs riskier. But they sure looked like a juggernaut in Week 1, clobbering the Cardinals.
Chargers Chiefs Betting Pick: Odds -4 Chiefs, Total 54.5 | Matchup Stats