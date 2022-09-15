Chargers Chiefs Pick, Anytime TD Props

Why the Chiefs can Cover the Spread

The Chiefs have been terrific on both Thursday Night games as well as against divisional opponents in recent years. The Chiefs are 36-5 against division rivals in their past 41 divisional matchups, and they’ll look to continue the trend on Thursday Night. The Chiefs still look good, as they hung 44 points on Arizona behind 5 touchdowns from QB Patrick Mahomes, so I tend to roll with the Chiefs on a regular basis.

Why the Chargers can Cover the Spread

The Chargers have won their last two trips to Kansas City and are 5-2 ATS in 7 recent matchups as well. They can score points in a hurry, hence the reason the OVER has gone 9-2 in the past 11 Chargers games. Expect a shootout at Arrowhead on Thursday, but certainly don’t rule out the Chargers as road underdogs.

Chargers Chiefs Betting Pick

It’s hard for me to pick anyone other than the Chiefs until they give me a reason not to, so I’ll take the Chiefs to cover four points. The Chiefs are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games and 5-2 ATS in their past 7 Thursday Night games. This game is going to see a lot of points on the board, so slamming the over of 54.5 points (and will probably climb before kickoff) seems like a lock to me.

Anytime TD Picks

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +125 at Draft Kings: We just saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire score two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and I think he’ll find the endzone again on Thursday Night. Due to the backfield tandem in Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire will still have good odds to bet on. Lock in an Edwards-Helaire TD on TNF.

Mike Williams +155 at Draft Kings: Mike Williams saw only 4 targets on Sunday against the Raiders, but with Keenan Allen likely sitting this one out and Williams’ deep-threat ability; I like his odds to find the endzone in this one. Not to mention Williams has scored 3 TDs in his previous 4 matchups against Kansas City.

Chargers Chiefs Betting Trends Thursday Night Week 2

Chiefs are 36-5 SU in their last 41 divisional games

OVER is 9-2 past 11 Chargers games

Chargers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games at Kansas City.

Chargers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games played on a Thursday.

Chiefs are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games

OVER is 8-3 Kansas City’s last 11 games played on a Thursday