Rams Buccaneers Pick, Total Too High?

Bettors who already leaning Rams as small underdogs at Tampa Bay might be encouraged by historical events involving these teams.
The LA Rams have won five straight playoff games as small road dogs (3.5 points or less) while the Buccaneers have lost three straight games as small home playoff chalk (3.5 points or less). The Tampa games are ancient history from 2008 and earlier, but the Rams streak continued through last season when they won in Seattle.
Both teams come off easy Wild Card wins and both teams rediscovered a running game with Cam Akers returning from injury and Tampa getting production from Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard. The line (-3 at Draft Kings, still offering a Bet $5, get $280 in free bets if you win promotion)) seems about right for two evenly matched teams, we don’t expect odds to move off that number pending injuries or Covid nonsense.
Rams Buccaneers Pick, Odds -3, Total 48.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report