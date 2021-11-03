Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

LSU vs Alabama Prediction, College Week 10 Predictions

November 03, 2021 - National Football Post

The top teams in the nation all appear to have cupcake matchups this week which leaves bettors facing several double-digit spreads to figure out. Odds are as of Wednesday at FanDuel, visit them for the latest lines and super bonuses on college football betting.

We have the LSU vs Alabama prediction and two more, including….

Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs (-37.5/59) – Matchup Report

Georgia remains undefeated on the season at 8-0 with a 6-2 record against the spread. At home the Bulldogs have won nine straight with a mediocre 4-5 ATS record.

Missouri has been one of the worst bets in college football this season at 0-8 ATS. They’ve actually lost 11 straight ATS and as an underdog they’ve lost their last five while going 0-5 ATS.

Last season Georgia beat up on Missouri 49-14 as a 14-point road favorite. In their last nine versus the Tigers the Bulldogs are 8-1 SU and 4-5 ATS.

LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-28.5/66) – Matchup Report

Alabama and LSU are both coming off their bye weeks. The Crimson Tide have been rewarding bettors lately with a 4-1 ATS mark in their last five. They’ve also been a sold bet at home at 10-1 ATS in their last 11.

LSU is 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four games. On the road they’re 3-6 SU and 4-5 ATS in their last nine.

Last season Alabama crushed LSU 55-17 as a 28.5-point favorite. In their last 10 versus the Tigers the Crimson Tide are 9-1 SU and 6-3-1 ATS.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers  (+14.5/64) – Matchup Report

The Buckeyes have won six straight with a 4-2 ATS record after topping Penn State 33-24 as an 18.5-point favorite last week. On the road Ohio State has won 12 straight at 9-2-1 ATS and they’re 5-0-1 ATS in their last six.

Nebraska is coming off a 28-23 upset loss to Purdue as a 7.5-point favorite. That was their third straight loss SU and ATS. As a home underdog Nebraska is a lame 1-9 SU and 2-8 ATS in their last 10.

