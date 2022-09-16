Miami Baltimore Pick, UNDER the play?

Last November, Baltimore visited slumping Miami as 8.5-point favorites and promptly were smacked 22-10. Can the Ravens atone for that loss by covering 3.5 points at home to Miami in Week 2?
The Ravens were riding a 9-0 ATS streak against Miami before losing outright as the Dolphins constantly blitzed a depleted Baltimore offense. Should they try it again?
Does this look more like an UNDER play with solid defenses and inconsistent offenses on both sides?
Dolphins Ravens Prediction: Odds Baltimore -3.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Stats