Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) punts against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens.Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 063

Miami Baltimore Pick, UNDER the play?

September 15, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Last November, Baltimore visited slumping Miami as 8.5-point favorites and promptly were smacked 22-10. Can the Ravens atone for that loss by covering 3.5 points at home to Miami in Week 2?

The Ravens were riding a 9-0 ATS streak against Miami before losing outright as the Dolphins constantly blitzed a depleted Baltimore offense. Should they try it again?

Does this look more like an UNDER play with solid defenses and inconsistent offenses on both sides?

Dolphins Ravens Prediction: Odds Baltimore -3.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Coming off a stifling defensive performance against the Patriots, Miami aims to repeat that effort against Lamar Jackson and his young receiving corps. The defense was solid a year ago and has been bolstered. Their front seven can get after Jackson and hurry his passing game, but careful what you wish for – then you need to corral his scrambling.

Miami has won nine of 10 games overall and covered 8 times. They are rolling and getting better.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore handled the Jets with ease, but this will be a different story. But the Ravens pass rush can force Tua Tagovailoa into speeding up his delivery, which can create INT possibilities. Between Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, there is speed and creativity to worry about.

The Ravens have dominated the Dolphins since 2008 and have a small spread to worry about at home.

Dolphins Ravens Pick

Neither team gave up double digit points in Week 1. Both teams are keen to maintain their early-season momentum and both teams have question marks on offense (Miami with its QB play, Baltimore with its receiving corps). This feels like a 17-14 final, which makes the UNDER 44.5 look tempting.

Ravens Dolphins Betting Trends

Baltimore 9-1 ATS past 10 vs Miami

Miami 9-1 SU, 8-2 ATS past 10 games overall

