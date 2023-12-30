Dolphins Ravens Picks, Game OVER, Receiving Props

Baltimore has followed up impressive wins with lame performances four times this season already – is this the let-down spot that Miami bettors are waiting for?
The Ravens lost three times coming off great wins and barely beat an overmatched Arizona team in the other case like this. Of course, they destroyed the 49ers a week ago, so the situation is in play and the line has been bet back to Ravens -3 at Draft Kings Sportsbook.
Miami has Buffalo in its rear-view mirror and would love to grab this win but they are just 1-8 SU in their past nine games as an underdog and they play without Jaylen Waddle here.
Dolphins Ravens Picks: Odds BAL -3, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report