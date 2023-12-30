Dolphins Ravens Picks, Game OVER, Receiving Props

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

That letdown spot has been a real thing for Baltimore this season and Miami’s offense can certainly wreak havoc, even for a defense as good as the Ravens.

And Miami’s defense has earned its stripes of late, ranking tops in key per-play metrics since Week 8. They also catch the Ravens without RB Keaton Mitchell and with a couple of CBs banged up.

The Dolphins have been a reliable bet the past year or so, going 13-5 ATS.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

If you can hammer the 49ers, you can hammer the Dolphins. But can they maintain that level from a week ago? That weird let-down trend notwithstanding, the Ravens boast a top-tier defense and the other-worldly Lamar Jackson who pulled numerous Houdini acts against San Francisco.

The Dolphins defense is god but not as terrifying as the 49ers. And if they flush him out of the pocket, that is usually a good thing. Baltimore is also 9-2 ATS their past 11 games against Maimi so they have a knack of covering these meetings.

Dolphins Ravens Picks

Miami tends to play OVER on the road (11-4 past 15 games) and last year’s meeting between these teams was 42-38, a whopping 80 total. The defenses are solid but the offenses are explosive as well and we bet OVER 46.5 here, call it 27-24.

Ravens Dolphins Prop Bets

Isaiah Likely OVER 41.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – the rookie TE has become a Jackson favorite and he has the size to steal jump-ball catches when Lamar gets flushed.

Cedrick Wilson OVER 34.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – no Waddle means more attention for Tyreek Hill and more targets for Wilson (who had three grabs for 42 yards last week).

Ravens Dolphins Betting Trends

Dolphins are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games in Week 17.

Dolphins are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games

Ravens are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games

Ravens 9-2 ATS past 11 vs Miami

OVER is 11-4 Miami’s last 15 games on the road.

Dolphins are 1-8 SU in their last 9 games as the underdog.