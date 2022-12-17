Dolphins Bills Prediction, UNDER, Hill TD

Sometimes playing the ‘weather card’ is handicapping a game is a cop-out, sometimes it’s legit. Enter legit weather concerns for the Miami Dolphins as they visit Buffalo in the late Saturday game in Week 15.
The forecast is wind and rain or snow, un-Florida-like condition which favor the Bills. And the aerial attack of the Dolphins can’t possible flourish as well as a measured short-passing attack from Buffalo?
Buffalo usually wins as favorite, Miami usually loses in Buffalo (3-14 SU) and the spread lands right on 7 so far at FanDuel.
Dolphins Bills Prediction: Odds BUF -7.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Stats