Miami Cincinnati Pick, Tua In or Out?

Miami and Cincinnati are both coming off Week 3 wins, but the Dolphins were lucky while the Bengals looked good.
Will Miami be able to overcome their historical Week 4 woes (0-7 SU and 5-17 ATS over past 22 seasons) and remain undefeated, or will Cincinnati slam the door and get their season back on track?
The variable in all of this is Tua Tagovailoa and his back injury or head injury, whichever diagnosis you believe. If he plays, Miami can cover this 4-point spread. If he doesn’t, its tough to fade the Bengals, winners of four of their past six Thursday Night games.
Miami Cincinnati Pick: Odds Cincy -4, Total 47 | Matchup Stats