Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Margus Hunt (70) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Cincinnati Pick, Tua In or Out?

September 28, 2022 - Michael Balko

Miami and Cincinnati are both coming off Week 3 wins, but the Dolphins were lucky while the Bengals looked good.

Will Miami be able to overcome their historical Week 4 woes (0-7 SU and 5-17 ATS over past 22 seasons) and remain undefeated, or will Cincinnati slam the door and get their season back on track?

The variable in all of this is Tua Tagovailoa and his back injury or head injury, whichever diagnosis you believe. If he plays, Miami can cover this 4-point spread. If he doesn’t, its tough to fade the Bengals, winners of four of their past six Thursday Night games.

Miami Cincinnati Pick: Odds Cincy -4, Total 47 | Matchup Stats

Why Cincinnati Can Cover The Spread

Cincinnati is coming off a season where they played in the Super Bowl, and while they’re not the same team- they cannot be written off either. The receiving corps of Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins creates mismatches against a Miami secondary that allows 310.3 passing yards per game.

Don’t sleep on Cincinnati at home and pay attention to their 10-2 ATS mark within the AFC.

Why Miami can Cover The Spread

Miami enters this game undefeated, and has been tough to keep pace with, averaging 27.6 points per game. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle form an elite receiving tandem that could give the Bengals defense some trouble.

As long as Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa plays, they could be a safe bet Thursday Night.

Miami Cincinnati Pick

Miami is a serious contender in the AFC right now, and that shouldn’t be ignored. Tua’s health is the difference maker for me. If Tua plays, I like Miami as road dogs – if not I’ll side with history and take Cincinnati laying four points.

Anytime TD Prop Picks

Tee Higgins +135 at FanDuel: Higgins has taken advantage of mismatches as the #2 WR, and he could exploit the Miami secondary on Thursday. With Chase getting extra attention, Higgins gets extra opportunities.

Tyreek Hill +120 at FanDuel: Tyreek Hill is driven by a personal agenda against Bengals CB Eli Apple in this game, and even called him out publicly. I don’t see a scenario where the NFL’s 3rd leading receiver doesn’t find the end zone on Thursday.

Bengals Dolphins Betting Trends

UNDER is 10-2 Cincinnati’s last 12 games.

Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 divisional games

Dolphins are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games (10-2 ATS)

Dolphins are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games played in Week 4.

Dolphins are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games against Cincinnati.

Past 5 meetings here played UNDER

Dolphins lost 7 straight Week 4 games and 5-17 ATS past 22 games.

Dolphins UNDER in 11-2 Miami’s last 13 games played on a Thursday.

Dolphins are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games as the underdog.

