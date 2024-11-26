Dolphins Packers Pick, TNF Late Game Bets

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Since Tua’s return in Week 8, Miami’s offense has been terrific. The defense has been better as well, keeping foes under 20 points during their three-game win streak. Mind you, two foes were the Raiders and Patriots…

Still, Miami is relatively healthy and motivated to disprove the popular ‘Dolphins can’t win in cold weather’ theory here on a short week.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Jordan Love is better equipped and conditioned to win in the cold than Tua and his ground game will aim to grind the clock and keep Tua shivering on the sidelines.

They are 5-1 ATS past six vs the Dolphins who are getting too much respect here from oddsmakers just because they beat the Raiders and Pats.

Green Bay has won 6 in a row vs AFC teams and they also own a lucky or meaningful 12-2 SU trend on Week 13.

Dolphins Packers Pick

We don’t love the Packers, who won big last week over depleted San Fran and barely beat the Bears and Jaguars before that. But playing at home against a team that is usually a toothless underdog in freezing weather and trying to keep pace with the Vikings, we see this line moving higher and the Packers covering easily.

Green Bay Miami Betting Trends

Dolphins are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games as the underdog.

Packers are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games played in Week 13.

UNDER is 13-2 Miami’s last 15 games played on a Thursday

OVER is 11-4 Green Bay’s last 15 games played on a Thursday.

Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Miami.

Past five meetings here all played UNDER

Dolphins are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 TNF road games

Packers have won 6 straight non-conference games SU