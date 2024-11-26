Nov 5, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is hugged by head coach Matt LaFleur after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman Imagn Images via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dolphins Packers Pick, TNF Late Game Bets

November 26, 2024 - Trend Dummy

Green Bay dominated time of possession in their Week 12 pounding of the 49ers and plan to use the same strategy to cover the Miami Dolphins in the Thanksgiving Day nightcap.

The Packer defense should be rested after playing just 22 minutes vs San Francisco, giving them a rest advantage on top of the weather advantage at frosty Lambeau Field here in Week 13. Miami has been playing much better but can they keep that momentum rolling here?

Miami usually loses as an underdog (2-14 SU) and Green Bay has won 6 straight vs the ASFC.

Dolphins Packers Pick: Odds GB -3, Total 47 | Matchup Report

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Plus 3 Months of NBA League Pass

A true leader in sports betting in the US, you will see their ads and celebrity endorsers on TV, on billboards, at your favorite baseball or football stadium. When new bettors think sports betting, they think FanDuel Sportsbook.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Since Tua’s return in Week 8, Miami’s offense has been terrific. The defense has been better as well, keeping foes under 20 points during their three-game win streak. Mind you, two foes were the Raiders and Patriots…

Still, Miami is relatively healthy and motivated to disprove the popular ‘Dolphins can’t win in cold weather’ theory here on a short week.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Jordan Love is better equipped and conditioned to win in the cold than Tua and his ground game will aim to grind the clock and keep Tua shivering on the sidelines.

They are 5-1 ATS past six vs the Dolphins who are getting too much respect here from oddsmakers just because they beat the Raiders and Pats.

Green Bay has won 6 in a row vs AFC teams and they also own a lucky or meaningful 12-2 SU trend on Week 13.

Dolphins Packers Pick

We don’t love the Packers, who won big last week over depleted San Fran and barely beat the Bears and Jaguars before that. But playing at home against a team that is usually a toothless underdog in freezing weather and trying to keep pace with the Vikings, we see this line moving higher and the Packers covering easily.

Green Bay Miami Betting Trends

Dolphins are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games as the underdog.

Packers are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games played in Week 13.

UNDER is 13-2 Miami’s last 15 games played on a Thursday

OVER is 11-4 Green Bay’s last 15 games played on a Thursday.

Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Miami.

Past five meetings here all played UNDER

Dolphins are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 TNF road games

Packers have won 6 straight non-conference games SU

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 1st, 4:05 PM

LA Rams -3 -120

New Orleans +3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 1st, 4:05 PM

Tampa Bay -6.5 -105

Carolina +6.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 1st, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia +3 -113

Baltimore -3 -113

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 1st, 8:20 PM

San Francisco +6.5 -113

Buffalo -6.5 -113

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 2nd, 8:15 PM

Cleveland +6 -110

Denver -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 8:15 PM

Green Bay +3.5 -105

Detroit -3.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +5 -105

Minnesota -5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +5 -110

Tennessee -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +6.5 -120

Miami -6.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -4 -110

NY Giants +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +13 -110

Philadelphia -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +6 -110

Pittsburgh -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +7.5 -110

Tampa Bay -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 4:05 PM

Seattle +2.5 -120

Arizona -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo -4 -105

LA Rams +4 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 4:25 PM

Chicago +6 -102

San Francisco -6 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 8:20 PM

LA Chargers +3.5 -115

Kansas City -3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats