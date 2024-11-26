Dolphins Packers Pick, TNF Late Game Bets

Green Bay dominated time of possession in their Week 12 pounding of the 49ers and plan to use the same strategy to cover the Miami Dolphins in the Thanksgiving Day nightcap.
The Packer defense should be rested after playing just 22 minutes vs San Francisco, giving them a rest advantage on top of the weather advantage at frosty Lambeau Field here in Week 13. Miami has been playing much better but can they keep that momentum rolling here?
Miami usually loses as an underdog (2-14 SU) and Green Bay has won 6 straight vs the ASFC.
Dolphins Packers Pick: Odds GB -3, Total 47 | Matchup Report