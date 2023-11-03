Dolphins Chiefs Pick, Frankfurt Germany Props

Two key questions to consider as you prepare your Dolphins Chiefs pick in Week 9: will Miami or Kansas City travel better to Frankfurt Germany for their Sunday morning clash and will Tyreek Hill explode against his former team?
The AFC frontrunners – both at 6-2 – clash with possible playoff home field advantage in play. The Chiefs come off a terrible loss to Denver while Miami bounced the Patriots and both teams head into their bye week.
Which trend continues as Kansas City has won 13 straight games in November while the Dolphins are 11-1 SU in their past 12 November games. And a final question – and warning – how many bettors will forget that this is an early start and miss out on their bet? Check out Draft Kings now to make sure you don’t forget.
Dolphins Chiefs Pick: Odds KC -1.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report