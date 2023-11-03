Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball past Miami Dolphins free safety Brandon Jones (29) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins Chiefs Pick, Frankfurt Germany Props

November 03, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Two key questions to consider as you prepare your Dolphins Chiefs pick in Week 9: will Miami or Kansas City travel better to Frankfurt Germany for their Sunday morning clash and will Tyreek Hill explode against his former team?

The AFC frontrunners – both at 6-2 – clash with possible playoff home field advantage in play. The Chiefs come off a terrible loss to Denver while Miami bounced the Patriots and both teams head into their bye week.

Which trend continues as Kansas City has won 13 straight games in November while the Dolphins are 11-1 SU in their past 12 November games. And a final question – and warning – how many bettors will forget that this is an early start and miss out on their bet? Check out Draft Kings now to make sure you don’t forget.

Dolphins Chiefs Pick: Odds KC -1.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

The spread has continued to move downwards, to -1.5 as of Wednesday at Draft Kings Sportsbook. And that move is important because the Dolphins usually lose SU as underdogs (1-8 SU past 9).

Tua Tagovailoa and his speedy gang of receivers can create havoc with any secondary, even a strong one like Kansas City’s. And the Dolphins are 10-2 ATS in their past 12 games vs AFC teams, so they have been cover machines within the conference.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Bouncing from a 9-point offensive output at Denver where Patrick Mahomes admitted he was ill, Kansas City’s offense is sure to produce here. The Chiefs have dominated the AFC and haven’t lost in 13 November games, so this is the part of the schedule where they get serious.

The defenses that harassed Tua – Buffalo and Philly – got him under pressure and sped up his play. KC has a dominant front seven so Miami had better game-plan around it.

A neutral home game shouldn’t bother the experienced Chiefs and won’t faze head coach Andy Reid. Remember that the Dolphins have only played two teams with winning records and got smashed by both of them (Eagles and Bills).

Dolphins Chiefs Pick

Kansas City usually wins as favorites and the Dolphins almost always lose as underdogs. We project the Chiefs travelling better and bouncing back better, make this a third Miami loss vs a team with a winning record.

Chiefs Dolphins Frankfurt Props

Mahomes + Tua combine for 750 passing yards +275 Special at Draft Kings – this is a unique offer and with the NFL wanting to showcase two of its best gun slingers, expect lots of aerial suspense here and an OVER 750 combined.

Patrick Mahomes UNDER 26.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – pass-happy game and a limited pass rush in Miami means Mahomes should be able to sling it around uninterrupted, therefore fewer pocket escapes.

Chiefs Dolphins Frankfurt Betting Trends

Both teams head into their bye week

Chiefs have won 13 straight games SU in November.

Chiefs are 10-1 SU in their last 11 conference games

Dolphins are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played in November.

Dolphins are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 conference games

OVER is 9-3 Miami’s last 12 games on the road.

UNDER is 10-2 Kansas City’s last 12 games at home.

Dolphins are 1-8 SU in their last 9 games as the underdog.

