Dolphins Chiefs Picks, Pacheco Wild Card Props

Miami limps into Kansas City for Wild Card Weekend and catching a surprisingly small number on the spread.
The line opened at 3.5 and grew quickly to 4, despite the Chiefs underwhelming season and consecutive weak losses to end the campaign. They will be far healthier than the Fins and should be better suited to handle the freezing conditions forecast for Saturday night.
Miami usually loses as the underdog and have won just once as a playoff road dog since 1980. KC meanwhile almost always beats AFC teams.
Dolphins Chiefs Picks: Odds KC -4, Total 44 | Matchup Report