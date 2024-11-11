Dolphins Rams Pick, MNF Goes OVER

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Miami’s offense has come alive with Tua but it hasn’t translated to wins yet. And while the Rams have won three straight at home, their defense isn’t as stout as the stats might indicate.

The Dolphins are mixing in some ground attack to go with the Tua aerial attack, which sets up well indoors at SoFi Stadium.

They have dominated the Rams over the years and have been a good bet in the month of November at 12-4 ATS.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

LA usually wins when laying points (20-5 SU past 25 times) and they have a tiny spread to cover here.

With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both back from injury, the Rams offense stands to march easily up and down the field. Their opponent brings a 2-9 ATS streak here and the Dolphins almost never win as underdogs.

Dolphins Rams Pick

The spread is small, the offenses are lively and the defenses are plodding. This feels like a track meet on MNF with a high total of 49 getting eclipsed early here in non-conference action.

Rams Dolphins Betting Trends

Rams are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games as the favorite.

Dolphins are 1-14 SU in their last 15 games as the underdog.

Dolphins are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games against LA Rams.

Dolphins are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games

Dolphins are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games played in November.

Dolphins are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games played on a Monday.

Dolphins lost 8 straight as underdogs and 20 of past 26 games

Rams are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home

Rams are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games as the favorite including 8 in a row