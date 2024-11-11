Dolphins Rams Pick, MNF Goes OVER

A friend likes Miami’s college Hurricanes, says maybe they should get to play the rest of the Dolphins NFL schedule this year?
That’s a bit of exaggeration and morbid humor but the Dolphins have underachieved bigtime. Now with Tua back, can they spring the upset here facing a small spread against the Rams on Monday Night?
Miami has won 11 of 12 meetings against the Rams, who are 10-1 SU in their past 11 games as favorites. But as an underdog, the Dolphins have lost eight straight and 20 of 26 games SU.
Dolphins Rams Pick: Odds LAR -2.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report