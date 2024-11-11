Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Dolphins Rams Pick, MNF Goes OVER

November 10, 2024 - Trend Dummy

A friend likes Miami’s college Hurricanes, says maybe they should get to play the rest of the Dolphins NFL schedule this year?

That’s a bit of exaggeration and morbid humor but the Dolphins have underachieved bigtime. Now with Tua back, can they spring the upset here facing a small spread against the Rams on Monday Night?

Miami has won 11 of 12 meetings against the Rams, who are 10-1 SU in their past 11 games as favorites. But as an underdog, the Dolphins have lost eight straight and 20 of 26 games SU.

Dolphins Rams Pick: Odds LAR -2.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Miami’s offense has come alive with Tua but it hasn’t translated to wins yet. And while the Rams have won three straight at home, their defense isn’t as stout as the stats might indicate.

The Dolphins are mixing in some ground attack to go with the Tua aerial attack, which sets up well indoors at SoFi Stadium.

They have dominated the Rams over the years and have been a good bet in the month of November at 12-4 ATS.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

LA usually wins when laying points (20-5 SU past 25 times) and they have a tiny spread to cover here.

With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both back from injury, the Rams offense stands to march easily up and down the field. Their opponent brings a 2-9 ATS streak here and the Dolphins almost never win as underdogs.

Dolphins Rams Pick

The spread is small, the offenses are lively and the defenses are plodding. This feels like a track meet on MNF with a high total of 49 getting eclipsed early here in non-conference action.

Rams Dolphins Betting Trends

Rams are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games as the favorite.

Dolphins are 1-14 SU in their last 15 games as the underdog.

Dolphins are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games against LA Rams.

Dolphins are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games

Dolphins are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games played in November.

Dolphins are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games played on a Monday.

Dolphins lost 8 straight as underdogs and 20 of past 26 games

Rams are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home

Rams are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games as the favorite including 8 in a row

